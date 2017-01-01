KXMas falls on Dec 2 this year with KX 93.5’s annual A-list show: Eric Burdon & The Animals

Christmas Day, as always, falls on Dec 25 this year.

But KXMas, on the other hand, will take place on Dec 2 during a festive, hollyer-than-thou fabulous A list concert featuring Eric Burdon and the Animals at the Irvine Bowl (FOA grounds).

“Laguna Beach deserves A-list concerts to complement its vibrant arts scene. We have a venue that rivals Hollywood Bowl in our backyard, so we’re going to bring that level of talent,” said Tyler Russell, program director and founder of KX 93.5.

That’s right: KX 93.5, Laguna Beach’s independent radio station, will welcome 1960s rockers Eric Burdon & The Animals to Irvine Bowl (Pageant of the Masters, Festival of Arts venue) on Sat, Dec 2.

What a great way to wrap up the present year…and also, search no more for the ideal gift for your friends and family: just buy tickets to the KXMas concert – no muss, no fuss, no mess – just the expectation of happy gratitude for a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Photo by Marianna Burdon

Eric Burdon

Enjoy spiked punch and drunk Santas long before everyone else: why wait for a family get-together to watch your favorite uncle or aunt overimbibe?

This will be the third concert KX 93.5 has held in Irvine Bowl, previously welcoming The Beach Boys and Kenny Loggins. The radio station remains the only organization approved for concerts in the historic outdoor venue, which has been home to a live art show for 85 years.

Hustlin’ Russell works year-round to book the perfect artist that represents the radio station’s “Generational Alt Rock” format and Laguna Beach’s music taste. He thinks Eric Burdon and The Animals are a perfect fit for the city.

Burdon has released nearly 50 records in 50 years, as front man of The Animals, WAR, and under his own name. He has shared the stage with legends such as Chuck Berry, Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Witherspoon, Otis Redding and Bruce Springsteen. Hits he’ll play at the show include; “House of the Rising Sun,” “We Gotta Get Out of This Place,” and “Spill the Wine.”

In addition to the concert, the Festival of Arts grounds will host a “Winter Wonderland,” with various themed holiday parties presented by sponsors. Montage Laguna Beach will host the VIP party at Tivoli Terrace. A meet ‘n’ greet with Eric Burdon is also available for purchase.

Other sponsors include Cox Communications, Yrizarry Wealth Management, Firebrand Media, Stu News Laguna, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

One hundred percent of the shows proceeds will benefit non-profits KX 93.5, Friendship Shelter, and Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets, including VIP and M&G options, are available at KX935.com. The KX 93.5 member-presale begins on Sept 19 at 10 a.m., and the general public on-sale begins on Sept 22 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $29 to $299.

Shop early this year for KXMas!