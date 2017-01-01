New project lands in Commission’s lap

By Barbara Diamond

The Planning Commission on Wednesday will tackle another project of major interest to Laguna Beach property owners: revisions to the city’s ordinance governing second units inside an existing home or under a separate roof on the lot.

A workshop in July introduced residents, commissioners, members of the Housing and Human Services Committee and the Senior Housing Task Force to some proposed changes—primarily a reduction in the size of lots eligible for the second units and in parking requirements.

The goal of state legislation, passed in 2016, was to make it less onerous to develop affordable housing. The city ordinance would require changes to make it compliant with state law.

Laguna’s ordinance restricts second unit to lots at least 6,000 square feet in residential zones.

Reducing the required lot size to 5,000 square feet would add almost 600 lots to the 3,700 parcels already eligible for additional development.

Staff is recommending changes in parking standards.

Questions have been submitted to the city about parking requirements for converting older detached garages to living quarters on lots less than 5,000 square feet, which now require two covered parking spaces.

Revised legislation would omit the present requirement for two on-site parking spaces per unit and permit the property owner in some cases to develop the so-called “accessory dwelling” without providing additional parking if the dwelling is within a half-mile of public transportation.

Staff will recommend that the owners of smaller lots made eligible for development under the revised ordinance must agree to a deed restriction limiting the accommodations to low-income residents.

The proposed changes in the Laguna Beach ordinance are proposed to make affordable housing more easily developed. However, some concerns have been expressed about the increased density if the less restrictive standards are approved.