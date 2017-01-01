Best in Show: Rotary Club’s Annual LB Invitational Classic Car Show attracts finest cars on Oct 1

On Sun, Oct 1, classic car enthusiasts gather for The Rotary Club’s Annual Invitational Classic Car Show, which will be held on the city grounds opposite the Festival of Arts. It opens at 9:30 a.m. and continues until 3 p.m.

Photo by Rick Lang

Close-up example of past entry

This event features 200 cars in 26 award categories and continually draws the best examples in each category. A few of the categories this year are Antiques through 1931, muscle cars, and woodies (for a full list of the 26 categories, go to the website below).

Participants will enjoy strolling among the cars, food, drink, and live music.

Photo by Rick Lang

Car enthusiasts mingle among cars and enjoy festivities

The entry fee is $45 and includes two gate passes and a special gift pack. The proceeds go to local charitable and non-profit organizations.

To purchase tickets, or to enter a car in the show, go to www.lagunabeachcarshow.com.

For more information, call Harry Bithell at 949-874-1742