Commission OKs staff TKO on downtown development

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The Planning Commission on Wednesday agreed to jettison recommendations by consultant MIG on the topic of re-use and Intensification in the revisions to the Downtown Specific Plan.

Commissioners voted 5-0 to accept staff’s agreement with recommendations by an ad hoc committee to scrap policies described as obsolete due to the current economic climate and changes in commercial uses, and shunt still-relevant policies to other areas of the document.

“Speaking for the ad hoc committee, I agree with the staff report,” said former Planning Commissioner Norm Grossman.

Senior Planner Wendy Yung’s report to the commission stated that staff believes the committee’s comments and suggestions were reasonable. She identified the committee as composed of a group of interested residents that want to build consensus on suggested changes to the Downtown Specific Plan.

Staff and consultant’s recommendations differ significantly

Asked by Commissioner Roger McErlane how the staff recommendations could differ so much from the consultant’s, Community Development Director Greg replied that staff works with the consultant, but adds its own perspective.

Written comments by the Ad Hoc Committee included removal of the topic, originally developed to address economic pressures 10 or even 20 years ago, many of them now irrelevant.

The committee contended that still relevant policies can appropriately be moved to other topics, such as MIG’s position on shared second story office uses as justification for parking relief, which the committee rejected as covered in another section of the plan and which should be discussed there.

An MIG recommendation to change the title of the topic from “Re-use and Intensification” to “Small–Scale Development” was also squelched, although Grossman agreed with the elimination of the word, intensification.

“It gets an adverse reaction,” said Grossman.

Members of the ad hoc committee also include former Planning Commissioners Becky Jones, Barbara Metzger and Realtor Bob Chapman; former Mayor Ann Christoph; Village Laguna Board member Kate Clark; and business owners Kavita Reddy, David Rubel and Kent Russell.