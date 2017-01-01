Food Pantry’s Come to the Table afternoon benefit will take place in the gorgeous garden of a private home

Back by popular demand, Laguna Food Pantry is reviving a series of casual dining events titled “Come to the Table,” the first of which will take place on Sunday, Oct 1 from 3 to 6 p.m.

The event offers relaxed fun in the sunshine, in contrast to many of the formal evening events that demand so much attention and time.

Guitarist and local wealth adviser Nicholas Yrizarry will perform acoustic flamenco music as paella, tapas, and sangria are served in the elegant “secret garden” of long-time volunteers, the McErlanes.

(Reservations are required, as this is expected to be a popular event. Visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org to buy tickets.)

Visit this lovely garden, sip some sangria, and help feed a hungry child

“Several years ago, a group of us held casual neighborhood ‘Come to the Table’ benefit dinners and they were a great success,” said Sharon McErlane.

She and her husband Roger, also a volunteer for the Pantry, will open their gracious Dutch Colonial-style home and its magnificent garden to 80 or so guests for the event.

“We’re gathering around our table so that all families in south Orange County are able to put food on their tables,” Sharon added. “We are committed to making sure no one in our abundant region goes hungry.”

A limited number of tickets will be sold at $95 each; reservations are required. To purchase tickets visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org or call 949-497-7121.

Every weekday, Laguna Food Pantry collects and distributes 2,800 lbs. of free, fresh, nutritious groceries to serve approximately 100 low-income families. Half of those families include babies and children.

Located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road north of the Dog Park, the Pantry is open from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

New volunteers are always welcome. Phone: 949-497-7121 www.lagunafoodpantry.org.