Granny flats: A history, some comments and a few suggestions

Written by AL TREVINO

My wife Dolores and I grew up in Pasadena before migrating to Laguna.

We purchased our lot in Bluebird Canyon on Madison Place in 1959. I had some education and experience in planning and was just completing the Master Plan for the 7,000-acre Shoemaker Ranch known as Niguel Ranch, which we ultimately re-named Laguna Niguel.

That was 58 years ago when we dreamed of being able to stay in our home even as we grew old, because the parcel was zoned for a unique unit known as a Granny Flat. I designed the house to meet those requirements. A free-standing two-car garage exists with ten feet between the main house and the garage, per city code.

A few years later I accepted a Presidential appointment and was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as an Assistant Secretary and President of the New Community Corporation. I then leased a home in Georgetown and two of our daughters joined me.

Dolores stayed in Laguna due to her asthma and this was one of the reasons we moved to Laguna Beach rather than staying in Pasadena. We lived in Laguna for almost 60 years and I’m still here.

Photo credit: Priscilla Iezzi/Orange Coast Magazine

Al Trevino

During the time I was serving our nation, the then city council changed the rules related to Granny Flats. I did not learn about this until I returned. They had now made it impossible for us to meet our dream and exercise our right.

The city council added an additional parking requirement and other conditions, which made having a Granny Flat in Laguna an impossibility.

Did the City Manager, staff, legal counsel and City Council of that time realize they had done irrevocable damage to the Laguna elderly citizen by imposing unrealistic conditions to the Granny Flat option?

I am angry about this flagrant misuse of power that directly injures Laguna’s elderly.

The issue of caring for senior citizens has been known for decades, yet Laguna Beach changed what was a workable solution to one that is uneconomic, making it virtually impossible to construct a granny flat and creating a situation detrimental to owners of modest homes.

Give me back my dream

What I would like to happen is to have the City give me back my dream of a place to live out my life in Laguna. This can be accomplished by several methods.

For example, either grandfather the zoning that existed at that time the land was acquired, or revise the current ordinances to include the conditions that existed in 1960.

I do have some planning experience after all, and much of that in Laguna has been with the goal of improving the beauty of our community. Perhaps three projects most would be familiar with are Main Beach Design, the Sign Ordinance, and the Laguna Canyon entry planting of trees, which required approval from CalTrans that the city was not able to obtain – until Harry Lawrence asked for my assistance.

Outside of Laguna Beach I have done work such as the concept and plan for Newport Center/Fashion Island, now celebrating its 50th anniversary, and for many of the most widely recognized villages within the City of Irvine and Newport, including University Park, Turtle Rock, Linda Isle and Eastbluff.

Under the President Bush administration I was invited back to Washington as Assistant Secretary of PD&R, the research arm of HUD. This occurred during the weeks after 9/11. My research budget was more than $100 million and I directed some work related to senior housing on existing residential parcels.

A plan is on its way

A great deal has been published on this subject and a few cities have successfully implemented various approaches.

Last Wednesday evening, I attended the Planning Commission hearing and listened to the public comments and the presentation by city staff. What is interesting to me is the time and tortuous scheduling that is apparently necessary to pass a piece of legislation.

After all, the State of California already passed the legislation on January of this year. It has now been eight months and the city staff cannot complete even a final draft much less sending it to the Council for approval.

Are they still not willing to accept that the State “trumps” the city? It seems they want to include provisions that give the city complete control.

I’m going to prepare a plan and see what happens.

We need Granny Flats to serve our elderly population!