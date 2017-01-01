Local architect Anders Lasater recognized as Design Award Winner by the AAIOC

At a gala on Sept 14 at the Cultural Center of the Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove, The Orange Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIAOC) announced the award winners of its signature event, the 2017 Design Awards.

In the Custom Residential Category, (which recognizes built and un-built custom homes and additions), the Laguna Beach firm of Anders Lasater Architects, Inc., was named the Merit Award Winner for the House on Del Mar, located in Laguna Beach.

The firm was also announced as the Citation Award Winner for the Cornelio Residence, located in San Clemente.

Regarding the Del Mar property, Lasater says, “The house on Del Mar is an intimate home for an intimate site. With ocean views from either end of the narrow lot and neighboring homes to both sides, the design of the property needed to respond in a unique way.

“To take advantage of the view, while maximizing the use of the narrow lot, the house was designed as a composition of three layers. Each layer is clad in a different finish material, helping to strengthen the idea of the stacked organization,” he added.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Anders Lasater Architects, Inc., Merit Award Winner for the Del Mar House

“[What is wonderful is that] the AIAOC Design Awards jury recognized the challenges this design faced and admired our thoughtful response. They could see the clear idea behind the house, not only in our diagrams, but also in the resolution of the architecture,” Lasater said. “It’s incredibly rewarding to have our work recognized by such esteemed members of our architectural design community.”

As for the Cornelio Residence, he explains, “Designed for a neurosurgeon, an attorney, and their family, the Cornelio house sits on a narrow corner lot with gorgeous views of the hills, city, and the Pacific horizon beyond.”

The AIAOC Design Awards honor innovative solutions to the architectural challenges facing OC, regardless of project category, type, or budget. It is the core belief of the chapter that great architecture matters and that its members create a better place of living by supporting dynamic and constantly evolving communities.

The American Institute of Architects, Orange County Chapter (AIAOC) was established in 1952 by 18 members and is California’s third largest chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). For more information about the AIAOC, visit aiaocorangecounty.org.

Anders Lasater Architects is located at 384 Forest Ave. Phone 949 497 1827.