Planning Commissioners want more information before approving changes to second unit ordinance

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The Planning Commission on Wednesday tossed the ball back into staff’s court after a lengthy discussion on revisions to the city’s ordinance regarding Accessory Dwelling Units.

Commissioners asked for more information about ways to calculate which lots would be eligible for what used to be called second units, size of the units, graphics of possible configurations, parking requirements and a definition of public transportation to determine if the city’s “Little Blue Buses” could be counted.

“It seems we had more questions than answers,” said Commissioner Anne Johnson.

Changes in the ordinance must comply with state laws passed in 2016.

The intent of the state legislation was to address California’s housing shortage by making it easier to develop second units, detached or within a single-family home, according to the staff report to the commission by planners Melinda Dacey and Monique Alaniz-Flejter.

A bump in the inventory of affordable housing at or below the going rate in pricey neighborhoods would provide options for family members, students, the elderly, in-home health care providers, the disabled and other vulnerable folks.

Fiftieth District Assemblyman Richard Bloom, who authored AB 2299, wrote City Manager John Pietig on Sept 13 to “strongly request” the city begin processing requests for approval of second units in accordance with the state law, while updating the local ordinance.

State law and the Local Coastal Plan

The revision in the ordinance must be incorporated in the city’s Local Coastal Plan, which requires certification by the Californian Coastal Commission.

“Follow the law now,” said resident Cort Shannon. “It could be a year or more for a new [amended] ordinance to become part of the certified Local Coastal Plan.”

Shannon urged the commission to offer incentives, such as tax breaks, fee waivers and faster processing of applications.

Incentives could be tied to deed restrictions specifying low-income renters, said Community Development Director Greg Pfost.

Resident Charlotte Masarik asked the commissioners to be wary of unintended consequences.

“Potentially, these ‘ADUs’ could morph into short term lodgings and we know enforcement is all but impossible,” said Masarik.

Accessory dwellings are detached from the main structure, JADUs ( junior accessory dwellings) are under the same roof as the primary living space.

“JDUs provide immediate, low-hanging fruit in as much as they are less than 500 square feet and within an existing structure,” said Housing and Human Services Committee member Kimberly Norton. “Voila!”

Access to fire services in high-density neighborhoods is an issue

However, Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Committee Chair Matt Lawson urged caution in developing affordable housing that would increase density in “access-impaired” neighborhoods.

“Our firefighters are superb at navigating large emergency apparatus on our sub-standard streets but they aren’t magicians and mutual aid firefighters from other agencies may not have the same skills,” said Lawson.

He advised careful control of second unit development in risky neighborhoods.

Unfortunately, the state fire marshal has classified about 90 percent of Laguna highest fire risk, according to Lawson.

Nine applications to develop ADU are in the pipeline, according to Pfost.

Norton questioned the delay in approvals.

“The state has provided guidelines, why not follow them,” she asked. “I request the commissioners meet with the Housing and Human Services Committee, the Seniors Task Force and the Board of Realtors, who are very informed before recommending any provisions that unintentionally inhibit ADU creation.”

Staff has until late November to prepare the answers to the questions asked by Commissioners on Wednesday.