Laguna resident Laura Tarbox offers investment advice as part of nonprofit “It’s Your Money” program

Laguna resident Laura Tarbox, a UCLA graduate with 37 years of investment and financial planning experience, will speak at the non-profit educational event, “It’s Your Money!” on Mon, Sept 25 at 10 a.m. at the Newport Beach Central Library. This session is part of a series on Financial Planning, with this week’s focus on finding the right advisor and how to think about your overall financial plan.

Submitted photo

Laura Tarbox

Tarbox, who founded her own fee-only wealth advisory firm in 1985, focuses on true, fee-only financial planning (including estate and tax planning, charitable giving, insurance and retirement optimization) for the total financial wellbeing of her clients. She will talk about how to find the right advisor, along with comprehensive financial planning, and how to develop a healthy investment philosophy.

Laura Tarbox is one of the earliest pioneers of the financial planning profession and certainly one of the first women to embark on this career. Her company, Tarbox Family Office, is recognized as one of the top wealth management firms in the country.

The Newport Beach Central Library is located at 1000 Avocado Street. No RSVP required.

“It’s Your Money” is a program moderated by Peter Kote, founder of the workshop series and the not-for-profit http://www.FEELinControl.org, which complements the workshop series with articles and outlines for each topic.