Village Laguna meeting on Mon Sept 25 will focus on downtown issues

Chamber of Commerce members and Village Laguna representatives meet regularly to learn and share information regarding alternatives to projects currently under evaluation by the Planning Commission, as produced by the City’s consultant.

The meeting on Mon Sept 25 will be focused on the Downtown Specific Plan and how it might be improved to satisfy the demands of many, given new information.

The gathering will take place at 7 p.m. at the Universalist Fellowship at 429 Cypress Drive.

