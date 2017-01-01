So, yes, the Aquathon happened…not so unexpectedly after all

And so it was that the Aquathon took place on Sunday Sept 17, despite the annual threatened cancellation. Dozens of sea-smart people of all ages took part in the event, gathering in the early morning at Emerald Bay to embark on a journey from one end of Laguna to the other by land, or (mostly) by sea.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Wayne Bass

Sea-smart adventurers gathered at Emerald Bay last Sunday

Some, like local realtor Dave Csira, heard about the quixotic quest to conquer the coastline for the first time this year.

“I was surprised when during a conversation with Gary Cogorno about helping with a fundraising event for the Laguna Canyon Foundation, he said he would be slammed for the next month getting ready for the Aquathon,” Csira says. “I said, the what? He couldn’t believe I hadn’t heard about the Aquathon.”

So Corgorno explained: “The Aquathon is a walk-swim that extends the entire eight miles of Laguna Beach’s coastline. It takes place every year, although it has frequently been cancelled yet somehow it always takes place. This year, the event will happen on September 17, unless it doesn’t, in which case it won’t. (But it will.)”

Csira says he blinked a few times trying to comprehend what he’d just heard, somewhat disoriented by the doubletalk.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Dave Csira

Lang Csira explores some of Laguna’s nooks and crannies

“All I knew was that I wanted in,” Csira adds. “It turns out that over the 30 years the event has taken place (or not taken place), there have been instances in which the event has been cancelled by officials citing the inherent dangers of such an undertaking.

“At these times, the organizer (usually Gary) will announce to the crowd of approximately 200 intrepid adventurers that the event is off. This is typically met with raucous cheers and applause as the participants rush to the waves to begin their southbound trek.”

So Csira and his daughter Lang Csira took to the surf in Emerald Bay, heading south toward Three Arch Bay at the other end of town.

“Conditions were great: 69 degree water, small surf, temperatures around 72 and some welcome cloud cover. Donning our fins and goggles, we swam around the southern tip of Emerald Bay to Crescent Bay, pointing to the plethora of tropical fish as we swam,” Csira says.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Matt Wheaton

Flynn Wheaton’s flipper frames the fabulous undersea shot

“The group of people around us ranged from pre-teens to septuagenarians and could not have been more helpful, happy and exhilarated, Csira adds. “Before the event, I heard the hype about how you’ll discover all these new sights and places, but I was still shocked at the many geological formations along the way.”

For Matt Wheaton, this year’s Aquathon was a special one as he was able to include his 13-year-old son Flynn Wheaton for the first time.

“Flynn brought along one of his besties so we decided to modify the route a tad to ensure a positive experience for them on their inaugural run,” Wheaton says. “We started our mini Aquathon at Mountain Street Beach at around noon and finished up at Three Arch Bay around four hours later.

“Along the way we saw a ton of sea life and some very special things we have never seen in Laguna waters including a four foot long horn shark and a gorgeous striped sea hare just hanging out on the steps of one of the ‘secret pools’ in SoLag.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy Matt Wheaton

Matt and son Flynn enjoy the Aquathon experience

“As a lifelong resident of Laguna Beach and a repeat Aquathon participant, this year will always be memorable for me as I got to share in the “first time” experience of my son.”

To learn more about future Aquathons, visit www.aquathon.com. All fees for participating (they’re minimal) go toward supporting the Junior Lifeguards program.

Get ready for next year’s event, but be warned: it may be cancelled…