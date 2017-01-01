Kaira Rouda debuts her novel Best Day Ever: will be a panelist at the 4th Annual Ladies of Intrigue

Best-selling novelist and Lagunan Kaira Rouda told a packed crowd at Laguna Beach Books last Sunday that her latest novel, Best Day Ever, categorized as domestic suspense, came about as a result of her long-time love of crime novels and her success in writing women’s fiction. The time had come to combine the two.

But there’s a twist in this book – Rouda’s narrator is male (and unreliable).

“At first my agent had a difficult time selling it as women’s fiction, because it’s written in first person with a male protagonist,” Rouda said.

Then Graydon House, NY, a new imprint of Harper Collins, made an offer, and neither Rouda nor her agent have looked back for a second since. With a printing of 60K, the publisher is clearly confident of Rouda’s success.

Kaira Rouda celebrates with Mayor Toni Iseman

A member of the audience wanted to know why Rouda thought her book was already so popular.

“I think we like to hear about relationships that are worse than our own,” Rouda said, only half-jokingly. She admits to basing the main character – in short, not a good guy – on some former bosses.

The book has already gathered many accolades:

“This latest psychological thriller from bestselling Rouda is destined to fly off the shelves, enticing readers to ride along as this multifaceted day in the life of the Stroms unfolds.” Library Journal Review

“It’s clear from the beginning that something sinister is going on in this novel, which will cost you sleep as you race through its pages. Chilling, satisfying suspense.” GoodHousekeeping.com

“A tensely written, shocking book that will hold readers on the edge of their seats to the very last page.” Publishers Weekly

“Darkly funny, scandalous, and utterly satisfying.” Kirkus Reviews.

Rouda recently returned from England, where she was fortunate to meet a lot of “cool crime-writing women” including Paula Hawkins, author of The Girl on the Train, a domestic suspense novel that took the publishing world by storm.

Rouda will be a panelist at the 4th Annual Ladies of Intrigue Event presented by the Orange County Sisters in Crime. The event will be held on Sun, Oct 1, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton-Santa Ana Orange County Airport, 1325 E Dyer Rd, in Santa Ana.

Best-selling author and criminal attorney Marcia Clark will be in conversation with MC Barbara DeMarco-Barrett, local author and KUCI-FM show host. The other headliner will be New York Times best-selling author, Wendy Corsi Staub, aka Wendy Markham.

In addition to Kaira, other panelists include: Jill Amadio, Greta Boris, Naomi Hirahara, Sybil Johnson, Elizabeth Little, Nadine Nettmann, Alexandra Sokoloff, Patricia Wynn and Pamela Samuels Young.

For additional information and registration: http://www.mysteryink.com/

Mystery Ink Bookstore is located at 8907 Warner Ave #135, HB.