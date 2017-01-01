Community emergency response team (CERT) citywide drill will take place on Sept 30

The first citywide CERT drill will take place on Sept 30, at The Ranch, 31106 Coast Highway, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The drill is a refresher training exercise for existing CERT members who wish to take part. There are currently more than 300 active members, including Laguna Beach Unified School District trained individuals.

In addition, Aliso Viejo, Dana Point, Laguna Niguel and San Clemente CERT teams have been invited to send five members each to take part in this simulated earthquake situation.

The drill also will serve as the ‘final exam’ for approximately 35 newly trained students who are signed up for the CERT class that began Sept 5. CERT drills such as this are organized by trained CERT members with advice and assistance from the Emergency Operations Coordinator, Police Department and Fire Department, all of whom will be onsite during the exercise.

Participants will practice search and rescue/fire suppression, cribbing, triage and medical skills, and radio communications in teams of approximately 15 people each under the direction of Incident Command officers assigned duties similar to those used at actual disaster scenes.

The Ranch agreed to host this first-of-its-kind event and is working with CERT personnel to make certain that Ranch guests and golfers are not affected by the simulated disaster.

For more information about the CERT drill, contact Emergency Operations Coordinator Jordan Villwock at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (949) 497-0389.