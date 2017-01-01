City Manager’s Update

Fallen Officer Ceremony - Thurs, Sept 21, marked the four-year anniversary of the in the line of duty death of Laguna Beach Police Officer Jon Coutchie. At 6 p.m. on September 21, in front of the police officer’s memorial in front of the police station, the Laguna Beach Police Department held a ceremony in honor and remembrance of Officer Coutchie and Officer Gordon French, who both gave the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the citizens on this city.

Review Final Draft of Laguna Canyon Planning Study - The City of Laguna Beach and consultant MIG will continue their efforts on the Laguna Canyon Planning Study Project on Tues, Sept 26, during the City Council’s regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

The focus of the planning study is to review zoning and development standards regarding property within the Laguna Canyon study area. The Laguna Canyon Planning Study has been presented as a draft report to the Planning Commission in a series of three hearings, and will conclude with a final hearing before the City Council.

A copy of the final draft report is available to review on the City’s website: www.lagunabeachcity.net. For more information on the Laguna Canyon Planning Study Project, contact: Wendy Jung, Senior Planner at (949) 497-0321; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

New Fire Engine and Vehicle for the City - The fire department took delivery of a new fire engine this week. It was built by Pierce Manufacturing and will soon go into service at Station #1. The cost of the engine was $644,000. We also took delivery of a new command vehicle. This unit will be placed in service as the Battalion 1 vehicle and will be housed at Fire Station #2.

Nationwide Test of the Emergency Alert System - On Sept 27 at 11:20 a.m. PST, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a mandatory test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS). The test will assess the readiness for distribution of the national level test message, as well as verify its delivery.

The EAS test is made available to radio, television, cable and direct broadcast satellite systems, and is scheduled to last approximately one minute.

Annual Composting Classes - The City’s solid waste hauler, Waste Management, will offer the final free composting class for 2017 on Sat, Sept 23, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Bluebird Park, located at 798 Bluebird Cyn Drive. Compost and worm bins will be available for purchase during the class at a discounted price.

For more information, contact the Waste Management class instructor, Lisa Ryder, at (310) 874-2499 or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Main Beach Park Bench Painting - On Mon, Sept 25, the 47 wooden benches at Main Beach Park will be sanded and re-stained. The project is expected to be completed by Wed, Oct 4. The project will be done in phases so that most of the benches will be available for the public at all times. For more information, contact Maintenance Supervisor, Wayne Chintala, at (949) 464-6644.

Street Resurfacing - Construction will begin next week to repair and resurface roadways in the Mystic Hills, Skyline, lower Bluebird Canyon, and lower Summit Drive areas, including Park Avenue between Wendt Terrace and Hillview Drive. Preliminary construction notices have been mailed to affected residents.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of November. For more information, visit the project website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/slurryseal or call (844) LAGUNA4 or (844) 524-8624.

Fall Aquatics Programs - The Community Services Department is still accepting registrations for all aquatics programming. Sign up for the gold medal winning age group water polo program, or make a splash on the swim

team.

Register online at: https://secure.rec1.com/CA/city-of-laguna-beach/catalog/index