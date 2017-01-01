Fall sign-ups are open for Boys Basketball League at Boys & Girls Club

Registration is open for the Boys Basketball League at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Canyon Branch this fall. The cost for club members to participate is $100 per player for the entire season. That fee includes pre-season camp, team uniforms, and league trophies.

Non-club members who wish to participate for the fall season pay $100, plus yearly club membership of $150. Registrations will close Sept 29, and a late fee will be applied for all registrations after Sept 29.

Player evaluations are mandatory

Player evaluations are mandatory for all players and will be held the week of Oct 2-6. Four sessions of Pre-Season Basketball Camp start on Oct 9. (Parents can call the Club for days and times, or check the website.) Practices begin Nov 6 and games will start in Dec.

Boys & Girls Club Athletic Director, Hans Laroche, has an outstanding reputation among both Club kids and parents for making this league a great experience for everyone involved. From grades Kindergarten through ninth grade, all participants learn basketball skills, enhance their self-esteem and have a great time being part of a team.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

Carlton Helfer and Walker Mondragon getting ready for the basketball season

Volunteer opportunities are also available for parents interested in coaching teams. It is the best instructional basketball league for boys around.

Annual sponsorship opportunities which support Boys & Girls Club Athletic programs are available. For just $500, a family or business name can be displayed on a colorful banner hung in the Club’s gym for one year. These banners are seen by over 600 Laguna families each year.

For more information, call Michelle at 949-494-2535 x7584 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Main Branch offers a nationally recognized and award winning year round enrichment program that focuses on the whole family.

For more information visit: www.bgclagunabeach.org.