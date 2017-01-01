Tickets now on sale for Lagunatics at No Square

No Square Theatre’s 25th season is about to start. Laguna’s beloved parody of all things dear to, well, nearly everyone, will debut on Oct 13 and run until Nov 5.

Spreading rhyme disease since 1992

This year’s motto is, beautifully, “spreading rhyme disease since 1992.” Mad-sacred-cow disease, more likely, as the audience gets to hear original songs and watch Broadway-quality performances about the nearly-dearly-departed pepper tree, the invasion of the drones, and who knows, maybe even the smoking ban (though Sean Spicer probably wouldn’t characterize it that way…).

This 2017 production will be directed by Bree Burgess Rosen and choreographed by Paul Nygro. The music director is Roxanna Ward.

To purchase tickets or become a member, visit www.nosquare.org.Performances take place on Oct 13 - 14, 20 - 22, 27 - 29, Nov 3-5, with the 25th Anniversary Gala on Nov 5.

(How do the writers come up with their ideas? Well, more information on that in Tuesday’s edition of Stu News!)