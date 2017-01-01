12 Angry Men debuts at the Playhouse on Oct 4

Laguna Playhouse is thrilled to announce the third show in the Laguna Playhouse 2017-2018 and 97th season, Twelve Angry Men, written by Reginald Rose and directed by Ovation Award-winning director Michael Matthews.

“We are so excited to be presenting this classic of the American theatre on our stage. Our subscribers and audiences are going to experience this timeless play at a time that will feel more relevant than ever,” comments Laguna Playhouse Executive Director Ellen Richard.

Adds Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham “We are so honored to be presenting thirteen of Southern California’s finest actors in this production. We are particularly thrilled to have the inspired direction of Michael Matthews leading this courtroom.”

Be part of the courtroom action in this classic drama in which 12 jurors decide the fate of a young man accused of murder. What will the verdict be? Find out in this suspenseful thriller that pits passionate jurors against one another in a timely, timeless and bold examination of the American justice system.

Director Michael Matthews is thrilled to be returning to Laguna Playhouse after directing last season’s Billy and Ray. Michael is the recipient of the 2015 LA Drama Critics Circle Award for Career Achievement in Direction.

Reginald Rose, playwright, is best known for writing Twelve Angry Men. The play was inspired by Rose’s own stint on jury duty in the Foley Square courthouse in New York in 1954. Rose stood out among writers in television’s golden age for his willingness to tackle social and political issues. He won an Emmy Award in 1954 for best-written dramatic material for the original television version of “Twelve Angry Men” and received a nomination for an Academy Award in 1957 for the screenplay of the film version, which he produced with Henry Fonda, who was also the star.

Scenic design is by Stephen Gifford; lighting design is by Tim Swiss; costume design is by Kate Bergh; and the production stage manager is Vernon Willett.

This season is generously underwritten by The Hale Family. Twelve Angry Men is produced by Laura and Louis Rohl.

Additional Season Sponsors are South Coast Plaza, Haskell White, Surterre Properties, Bodhi Leaf Coffee Traders, Gelson’s, and Nolet’s Silver Dry Gin.

Twelve Angry Men will begin previews on Wed, Oct 4; will open on Sun, Oct 8 at 5:30 p.m. and will run through Sun, Oct 22 at the Playhouse, 606 Laguna Cyn Rd.

Performances will be Tues through Sat at 7:30 p.m.; Thurs and Sat at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 1 p.m. There will no Thurs performances on Oct 12 at 2 p.m. There will be an additional Sunday performance on Sunday, Oct 15 at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $45 - $80 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Mon – Sat: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.