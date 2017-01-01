Fong’s Imports to close

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Fong’s Imports has been a fixture in Laguna’s business community for 62 years.

That is coming to an end.

“I am retiring,” said the Fong’s daughter, Audrey, who took over the store from her parents two years ago. “The saddest part is we will lose contact with our customers.”

June and Art Fong were in their 20s when they opened the business and the sole operators, aided only by their children for 60 years.

The store has a five star-rating on YELP. Merchandise includes jewelry, furniture, antiques and artifacts from all over the world, with an emphasis on China and Japan.

The Fongs own the building in which the store and the adjacent restaurant are located opposite the Hotel Laguna on South Coast Highway and do not plan to sell it, according to their daughter.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo from Fong Imports website

Fong Imports sells jewelry, antiques and artifacts from all over the world

Besides their business, the long-time Laguna Beach residents were also active in community affairs, including supporting James Dilley’s dream of a Green Belt.

Dilley opened a book store on Forest Avenue in 1958. He moved it to South Coast Highway in 1962 and the Dilleys and the Fongs became friends.

“We ran one another’s store when we went on vacations,” Art Fong said at the 2006 Laguna Canyon Conservancy and Laguna Greenbelt meeting at which Jeanette and James Dilley were honored.

“Mr. Dilley loved to clean our store,” Fong said. “He used boxer shorts to dust, but he always wore a suit.”

The Fongs also were active in Laguna’s cultural life.

They sponsored the Laguna Beach Summer Music Festival for eight years and were presented with the Laguna Art Museum’s Shining Star Award in 2003 for their efforts to keep the museum from being hijacked to Newport Beach.

Art Fong has a lifetime pass from Laguna Beach High School for his contributions to the school as member of the Boosters.

No closing date has been set, according to Audrey, also a Laguna Beach resident.

Meantime, merchandise is on sale: 25 percent off for items under $100 and 40 percent off for items more than $100.