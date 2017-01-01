Girl Scouts’ Fall Meet ‘n Greet on Oct 2 will provide information on fun activities

The Girl Scouts of Laguna invite younger girls and parents to the Fall Meet ‘n Greet. Learn how Girl Scouts discover, connect, and take action while having fun, discovering new things and making new friends. Girls in kindergarten through third grade can join new troops forming for the school year as Daisies, which would be kindergarten - first grade, or Brownies, first and second grade.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

Girl Scouts participated in this years Patriots Day Parade in town

The event will be held on Mon, Oct 2, at 4 p.m. at the Girl Scout House located at 190 High Drive. Parents will hear presentations from Girl Scout Leaders while girls enjoy a craft project and refreshments. Bring friends and classmates.

Find out how even the youngest Girl Scouts unleash their inner girl. Go-getter, innovator, risk-taker, leader. This event is free and open to girls and parents residing in town.

For more information, contact Missy Palino at