Print | Email

Girl Scouts’ Fall Meet ‘n Greet on Oct 2 will provide information on fun activities 

The Girl Scouts of Laguna invite younger girls and parents to the Fall Meet ‘n Greet. Learn how Girl Scouts discover, connect, and take action while having fun, discovering new things and making new friends. Girls in kindergarten through third grade can join new troops forming for the school year as Daisies, which would be kindergarten - first grade, or Brownies, first and second grade. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

Girl Scouts participated in this years Patriots Day Parade in town 

The event will be held on Mon, Oct 2, at 4 p.m. at the Girl Scout House located at 190 High Drive. Parents will hear presentations from Girl Scout Leaders while girls enjoy a craft project and refreshments. Bring friends and classmates. 

Find out how even the youngest Girl Scouts unleash their inner girl. Go-getter, innovator, risk-taker, leader. This event is free and open to girls and parents residing in town. 

For more information, contact Missy Palino at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Alexis Amaradio, Cameron Gillepsie  Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.