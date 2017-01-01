Kitten MaGoo, lone survivor, needs a home – he needs you…

Kitten MaGoo is just five and a half weeks old. This fine young feline is the lone, and lonely, survivor of an entire litter. He had just two hours to live, and was destined for euthanasia, when he was scooped up by foster mother Thais Askenasy.

The blue-eyed baby has been bottle-fed by the tireless Thais, and is now weaned, though he still loves his bottle. He won’t be ready for a loving home for a few weeks yet, but already he loves to cuddle and his tiny meows will warm your heart.

Kitten MaGoo needs a warm shoulder on which to rest his little head

Last Sunday, MaGoo visited the Pet Parade with his friend, Cow, a six-month-old black and white kitten who loves to be walked on a leash. (MaGoo is learning also and has a tiny harness. He already uses the litter box.)

Cow was utterly unfazed by the dozens of dogs, more than 100 people, and the loud music. In fact, Cow showed incredible moxie, just as he had done while crossing Coast Highway the previous day on his leash. Everyone (including Cow himself) thought he was just the coolest cat around.

Sadly, neither cat won even an honorable mention at the parade. Seems like dogs rule in Laguna. Where’s the justice in this world?

Cow enjoys going for walks…safely, on a leash

During the parade, MaGoo snuggled into various necks and slept most of the time, content to be among admirers who patted his head with just one finger (his head is that small). Think about it: MaGoo will love you with every cell in his little beating heart and he won’t take up much space.

Oh, and there are four tiny black kittens “100 percent purr-babies” who are also hoping to provide laughter and love for the right family in the years to come.

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you can find a place for MaGoo and/or the little black furballs in your home. There’s nothing like a matched set when it comes to cats. You’ll never regret your decision.