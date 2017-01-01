Print | Email

TOW Elementary wants retired staff and alumni 1967 – 2017 to join a 50-year anniversary event

TOW Elementary wants retired staff and alumni 1967 – 2017 to join in celebrating its a 50-year anniversary celebration of education during the Back-to-School Bonanza event on Oct 6 from 3 – 6. The celebration will take place on the school fields.

These outfits are likely what the well-dressed teachers of 1967 were wearing

Guests will check in to get a button, “class of” badge, buy a 50th T-shirt and sign the memory book. At 5 p.m., Principal Michael Conlon will offer a few remarks and a birthday cake will be served.

The annual Back-to-School Bonanza features food, drinks, games, silent auction and live music. The fundraiser helps support field trips and speakers and fund classroom supplies. Click on tinyurl.com/TOW50 to respond to the invitation.

