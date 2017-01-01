LBUSD parent Brent Martini receives SchoolPower’s Hall of Fame Award

SchoolPower presented its top honor, “The Hall of Fame Award” (aka The Claes Award), to LBUSD parent Brent Martini. The award was created in honor of Claes Andersen, owner of The Hotel Laguna and Claes Restaurant. Andersen opened his restaurant to SchoolPower back in 2001 and underwrote an annual dinner for seven consecutive years, in addition to other generous donations. The Andersen family contributions totaled more than $200,000 to SchoolPower.

With the Andersens as the benchmark, this award is not given lightly. However, it would be hard to find a more deserving recipient than Brent Martini. Mr. Martini has given his money and his time to Laguna Beach schools. As a former SchoolPower trustee and a current member of SchoolPower’s Endowment Board, Mr. Martini and his family have given approximately $300,000 to LBUSD. In recent years, his commitment has focused on helping LBUSD make substantive improvements in technology, an area where Laguna schools once lagged.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

From left: Robin Rounaghi, SchoolPower Executive Director, applauds Laguna Beach parent Brent Martini as he receives SchoolPower’s Hall of Fame Award while LBUSD Superintendent Jason Viloria looks on

Working closely with LBUSD Chief Technology Officer Mike Morrison, his commitments have helped transform classrooms at every school in the district.

“Brent’s support for technology and innovation has helped to propel LBUSD into one of the top leaders in California for technology. I love working with Brent because he focuses on results and how they directly impact our students,” Morrison said.

Mr. Martini’s enthusiasm has also inspired giving in others. Whether raising his bid card over and over (and over) again for LBUSD’s Social Emotional Support Fund-a-Need, which then encouraged others to raise their cards, or providing matching funds for SchoolPower’s Community Campaign or just taking the time to learn about what LBUSD needed so that he could help them attain their goals faster, he has been a force for positive change at Laguna Beach schools.

After receiving his award, Mr. Martini said, “This has been the most satisfying thing I’ve done in my life. To see our kids prosper, to see our schools prosper…it’s a good thing.”