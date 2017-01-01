Print | Email

Tonight at 6:30 p.m., Cub Scouts kick-off meeting will feature a magician and fun activities

Cub Scouts invites all those interested in joining Scouting to attend its Sept 26 kick-off meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Laguna Presbyterian Church in Tankersley Hall. 

Cub Scouts den six

In addition to plenty of information about Scouting, there will be lots of fun activities for kids including Magic Matt Young, a professional magician, who will be performing his awesome magic show live.

Magic Matt discovered his love of magic nearly 30 years ago and his fascination with the age-old craft continues. For the past five years, Magic Matt has been the resident magician at the annual Sawdust Festival and Sawdust Winter Fantasy. 

The evening should be fun-filled and Cub Scouts is excited to welcome residents to the event.

