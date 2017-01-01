Second Annual Event recognizing Bullying Awareness Month scheduled at Main Beach on Sat, Oct 7

On Sat, Oct 7, the Ability Awareness Project will hold its Second Annual Bullying Awareness event on the cobblestones at Main Beach from 8 a.m. in the morning until sunset.

October is Bullying Awareness Month, necessary given that bullying-related suicides remain the third leading cause of death among children and teens.

Ability Awareness states, “It has been an incredibly confusing year for our children as racist, xenophobic and misogynistic messages along with loathing and hatred have become acceptable in our culture. There is no better time than this unique opportunity to gather in unity, be the example and honor the lives of so many children who have lost their lives due to bullying.”

As per the Southern Poverty Law Center, 917 hate groups are currently operating in the US, and OC Human Relations has reported 77 hate incidents and 28 hate crimes in the past year in OC alone.

“More than ever, our youth need our clear and simple guidance wrapped in kindness, respect, compassion, forgiveness, acceptance, non-judgment, empathy and friendship to be able to move beyond this fog and build a bully free, safe and happy environment for themselves, their homes, schools, and their communities,” states Ability Awareness Project.

Residents interested in volunteering on the day of the event, to set up vigils, pass out information, or take donations, (or if high school students would like to talk to younger children about bullying), should contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Volunteers are asked to bring their community hour cards to receive credit.

Donations are 100 percent tax deductible through C3: Center for Conscious Creativity. To donate, reply to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.