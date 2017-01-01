Rock photographer Henry Diltz will appear for one night only, Oct 13, at The Ranch at Laguna Beach

In the world of rock and roll photographers, there are none as extraordinary as Henry Diltz, who shot the most iconic rock photos of all time. He will appear on Friday, Oct 13 at The Ranch Laguna Beach to look “Behind the Lens With Henry Diltz.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Paul Zollo

Henry Diltz

Diltz’ photos are an indelible part of our collective story of music and during this one-evening event he’ll share some favorites from his 50-year career and tell the stories behind them. A selection will be available for purchase, signed by Henry.

Henry’s first sale was a single shot of Buffalo Springfield in 1966 for $100. He went on to photograph The Doors, Crosby Stills Nash, Jackson Browne, Steppenwolf, James Taylor, Janis Joplin, Jerry Garcia, Jimi Hendrix, Tom Petty, Tom Waits, Bob Dylan, Paul and Linda McCartney, and nearly every other prominent musician and group from the 60’s to 80’s and beyond. He was also the official photographer at the Woodstock and Monterey Festivals.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Henry Diltz

Crosby, Stills and Nash: first album cover

His story as a photographer began with a $20 used Japanese camera purchased while on tour with his own band, the Modern Folk Quartet. Doing what he loved every day resulted in archives numbering in the tens of thousands of frames.

His work has graced hundreds of album covers and featured in countless books and magazines. Despite Henry’s lack of formal photography training, he was easily assimilated into the world of music: the road, the gigs, the humor, the social consciousness, and the psychedelia. He became friends with his subjects so was able to capture candid shots as well.

A few of Diltz’ most recognized images are James Taylor for the album cover “Sweet Baby James”, The Doors in The Morrison Hotel, Crosby Stills Nash on the red couch for the cover of their first album, Joni Mitchell leaning in the window, and Eagles “Desperado.”

As the late Glenn Frey said: “This is not history, this is evidence!”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Henry Diltz

The Doors for Morrison Hotel album cover.

The main event starts at 6:30 p.m. Ticket price is $25 and includes one glass of beer or wine and complimentary valet parking. Cash bar opens at 6 p.m.

In addition, there is a VIP champagne and appetizer reception limited to 20 guests, which will be from 5 to 6 p.m. The cost is $80, and these guests will receive premium seating for the presentation.

The event concludes with a question and answer period and the opportunity to purchase 11x14 photos signed by Henry.

Tickets can be found at Eventbrite.com by searching for Henry Diltz or using this link: https://henrydiltzshares.eventbrite.com