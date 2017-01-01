Rhyme disease is about to become rampant in Laguna with Lagunatics 25 opening on Oct 13 at No Square

By LYNETTE BRASFIELD

No Square Theatre’s 25th season of Lagunatics is about to start. Laguna’s beloved parody of all things dear to, well, nearly everyone, will debut on October 13 and run until November 5.

This year’s motto is, infectiously, “spreading rhyme disease since 1992.”

Rhyme disease symptoms include a sore stomach, involuntary streaming of tears and (in some cases) loud snorts, all caused by performance-induced fun and laughter (PIFL).

In Laguna, the disease is known to be endemic among certain groups and reaches epidemic proportions in the fall with Lagunatics.

Catharsis must occur for the cure to take. However, after peak hilarity has passed, those affected may find themselves laughing weakly in the shower or at other random times, as recollections of the evening’s performance continue to percolate through their system.

I wanted to understand the source of this contagion, so I decided to interview the writers.

But in all the fun of taking their photographs, and chatting, and laughter, and the pressure of a subsequent event I had to attend, I forgot to ask specific questions of the individual writers! How could that be? I think it was early-onset PIFL.

Getting the germ of an idea: how the writing evolves

Fortunately, Bree Burgess Rosen, writer/songstress/performer extraordinaire, took pity on me and sent me a detailed email about how the writers germinate and nurture their ideas.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Larry Tenney

Lagunatics writers, L-R: Rebecca M. Lyles, Chris Quilter, Bridget English, Rufino Cabang, Bree Burgess Rosen, Paul Nygro

But first, this from Rufino Cabang, a Laguna Beach native and annual Lagunatic, who says he still hasn’t learned to read music — or dance — and happily devotes that special magic to Lagunatics.

“I’ll never forget Bree asking me, late one night at the Main Street Bar (where I’d goofed around with open mic singing), if I’d participate in a show she was putting together. I had no idea she was asking me to be part of a tradition that continues to give so many (including myself) joy and laughter, these 25 years later,” he says.

Now, give it up for Bree:

“This year’s writers are Chris Quilter, Rebecca M. Lyles, Paul Nygro, Rufino Cabang, Bridget English, and myself. We write in a mishmash of creative silliness,” Bree says. “Throughout the year, I collect topics and pair them up with song titles each of us would like to tackle. I tweak everyone’s work as needed to fit all the lyrics properly to the sheet music.

“This is a time-consuming process, as we don’t work off lyrics for any group numbers— everyone has sheet music with the new parody words in place. Solos are often just lyrics, as the cast is very talented, and generous, allowing me to save many hours setting up their sheets with new lyrics. Solo keys are often in flux until we’re well into rehearsals. Everyone’s wiggling around what key works best.

“All writers contribute things they’ve written on their own. Chris and I, and Bridget and I, also write several things as duos.

“Bridget English is brilliant and has been in Lagunatics for about eight years. She wrote the office musical BELOW “C” LEVEL and is an executive at an enormous multi-national corp.

“This year, Paul, Rebecca, and Rufino wrote lyrics to songs I’d matched up. Chris, Bridget, and I continue to match up subjects and songs as we work. We start with about 35 concepts. We settle on about 24. We are doing one repeat, a song from LagunaTots that was written, brilliantly I might add, by Rebecca.”

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Bree Burgess Rosen (left of photo) was recently a judge at the Pet Parade

“As I get down to the final choices to include in the show, I take into consideration styles – Broadway production number, pop ballad, C&W, doo-wop, American Songbook standard – and casting – solos, duets, trios, quartettes, quintettes, drag, tap,” Bree adds. “And I make sure everyone has a feature that shows them off. Doing the show in our tiny space, the cast is very small, so everyone is extremely suited to solo work. Everyone also does backups for each other.”

Chris Quilter writes the narration, which, unusually this year, will be handled by the cast instead of an outside narrator. Here I must mention my research, during which I discovered that Chris has a rare and prized talent for writing descriptions of silent auction items. He also is a font of wonderfully original ideas.

In one instance, when he realized how much money that lunch with Warren Buffett would bring – but that Warren wouldn’t be available – he suggested auctioning Warren Buffett’s lunch instead. Sadly, this item, brilliant in conception, did not make it to the silent auction table.

Bree continues: “Paul Nygro and I figure out the stage configuration, set and most of the props, which are then built by Jean Fallowfield and Larry Lewis— who do an amazing job – and the master engineer of silliness, Patrick Quilter. It’s a wildly prop-heavy show.”

I asked Bree to share a few of her favorite skits. She recalls a sewage spill inspiring the parody “Diarrhea,” to the tune of Mamma Mia. Bree says it was the snarkiest, riskiest, most low-brow lyric they’d ever done – and absolutely hilarious.

“I had this crazy idea to have about half the cast out in the house, at the Forum Theater, with rolls of TP on long pieces of PVC. The plan was that about three quarters of the way through the song, which had everyone on stage in white HazMat suits, the folks out front would start unwinding the rolls into the hands of the people in the front rows.

“I was up on the stage – it went better than I had dreamed. Watching 230 people essentially TP themselves was so damn funny. They all just unrolled like mad and passed it back over their heads to the rows behind them. Hilarious. Really.”

There’s so much more that make Lagunatics the fantastic show that it is each year: the costumes, conceived by Bree and Brigitte Harper, which are outrageous, silly, and clever – “Brigitte is a magician to be sure, especially with our budget,” Bree says. “Susan Elliot Richardson, who owns my favorite store in town TWIG, works with her hubby to create our more dynamic costumes.”

There are 13 actors: Yvonne Browning, Bridget English, Chloe Lovato, Ella Wyatt, Eric T. Anderson, Evie Cant, Jay Rechter, Kristen Matson, Marc Marger, McKay Mangum, Rob Harryman, Rufino Cabang, Bree herself and Roxanna Ward.

“Plus our hottie drummer,” Bree adds in a fever of appreciation. “And I have to again compliment Paul Nygro, our choreographer, who joined the cast of Lagunatics for the first time in 1993. He’s a founding board member of No Square Theatre. Like me, he’s a pro. Unlike me, he’s stayed in the game and lives/works in LA in TV, film and stage.”

With so many strains of wit, you’re sure to catch most jokes

Prepare for a sick show this year… with so many strains of wit and 22 infectious numbers, for better or worse, you’re sure to catch most of the jokes.

This 2017 production will be directed by Bree Burgess Rosen and choreographed by Paul Nygro. The music director is Roxanna Ward.

To purchase tickets or become a member, visit www.nosquare.org.Performances take place on Oct 13 - 14, 20 - 22, 27 - 29, Nov 3-5, with the 25th Anniversary Gala on Nov 5.