Nepali dancing and a poolside picnic on Oct 1: it’s a fun way to support Nepal’s earthquake victims

R Star Foundation will hold its 12th annual Ileana Poolside Tea event on Oct 1 from 2 – 5 p.m. at 17151 Greenleaf, Huntington Beach.

Billed as “Women Helping Women & Children in Nepal,” the event will feature excellent food and entertainment, including Nepali dancing, as well as an update on what is going on in Nepal following the earthquakes more than two years ago, and how R Star is making a difference in people’s lives.

Photo courtesy Livemint.com

Revel in graceful dancing

There is no ‘gate’ fee, though generous donations are requested and very much need. Donations are tax deductible as R Star is a registered 501©3 charity.

R Star is all volunteer-based, so no one receives a salary. Funds are applied directly to support the needs of the villagers.

“We hope everyone will share this invitation with friends,” says founder Rosalind Russell. “We’d love to see a big happy crowd at our event.”

However, RSVPs are encouraged to ensure that R Star has enough food for everyone to enjoy. Call Rosalind at 949 497 4911 or visit www.RStarFoundation.org or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

R Star Foundation serves and educates the isolated and disempowered women and children of Nepal. They connect resources to the neediest people in one of the most remote areas on earth.