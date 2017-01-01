Be afraid, be very afraid, America’s only coffin escape room “Deadringers” premieres in LB on Oct 1

By DIANNE RUSSELL

What are the things that people in the audience mutter when they’re at horror movies, “Don’t go down there,” as the actor goes down the basement steps, and “Don’t close that refrigerator or bathroom medicine cabinet door,” because there’s going to be someone standing there. And not someone friendly.

Now there’s something new to be afraid of. This Halloween season, the “escape room” concept will be re-invented and implanted into two custom-built coffins. Players will enter each coffin individually and race to get out, being immersed into a fully sensory experience with interactive puzzles.

“Deadringers,” designed by the creators of The Escape Bus, is a technically-advanced game with lighting effects, Dolby 7.1 surround sound, mechanical puzzles, magnetic compartments and more. Like The Escape Bus, which is Orange County’s only mobile escape game, this experience is not the typical “lock and key” game.

The game “Deadringers” takes place centuries ago when people were buried with bells, so they could ring them to alert grave keepers if they were still alive. The goal of the 12-minute escape game is to find and ring the bell after you’ve been accidently buried alive.

“There are two things most important to us in game design: story and immersion,” said “Deadringers” Gamemaster Jonathan Katz. “There are many ‘standard’ escape rooms in So Cal, and we’re aiming to create something with our coffins that neither escape room nor haunt enthusiasts have seen before.”

Although Katz admits that the game simulates being “buried alive,” extra care was taken to ensure the coffins are padded, comfortable, spacious, and easy to get in and out of. “The game is not meant to test your fear of tight spaces,” he said. “There is an emergency button that can be pressed at any time to open the coffin lid.”

Bookings can be made for two people at a time in 15-minute intervals and cost $15 a person. The coffins are located at 31706 S Coast Hwy. The game will run Oct 1 through Oct 31. For more info and booking, go TheEscapeBus.com/Deadringers.

For more information, contact Tyler Russell at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.