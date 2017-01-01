Full moon will shine spotlight on Ocean Awareness event, Nov 4, 4:30 p.m., at the Festival grounds

Last year, the non-profit Ocean Awareness Challenge event raised enough money to send 63 underserved youth to a three-day marine science camp on Catalina Island. These are kids who arrive knowing nothing about the ocean, but emerge in many cases as serious stewards of the ocean’s health and ocean lovers in every way. It’s a transformation of wondrous proportions and an experience they never forget.

This year’s OAC fundraiser will be packed with fun for participants: Happy Hour, dinner, information presented by marine biologists, and a showing of the McGillivray Freeman IMAX film Humpback Whales under the full November moon – with the film introduced by Greg McGillivray himself.

OAC scholarships turn city kids into ocean lovers and stewards

The event takes place on Sat, Nov 4 from 4:30 - 9:30 p.m. at the newly remodeled grounds of the Festival of Arts.

All proceeds raised will once again be used to fund scholarships to send underserved youth to a three-day camp at Mountain and Sea Adventures in Emerald Bay on Catalina Island, where they will have fun snorkeling, swimming and kayaking.

Lucky campers will also attend classes and labs where they’ll learn about plastics and pollution, fish, vertebrates/invertebrates, turtles and birds, and the natural history of Catalina Island.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Students from Washington Steam Junior High from Pasadena enjoyed their amazing marine science experience in 2016

“We all know our ocean has been facing some very critical issues on a number of fronts. Overfishing, slaughtering of sharks, ocean acidification, dying coral reefs, ocean dead zones, mercury pollution, a swirling soup of plastic called the “garbage patch”, climate change and geo-engineering to name just a few,” notes founder Susie Campbell.

“Very few people talk about the disastrous state of our ocean and its desperate need for urgent attention, care and healing. The ocean is a gift to us, an inheritance for our children and future generations, and a life support system for our planet. Without a healthy ocean we will not be able to survive! And without being good stewards of this precious gift, we have nothing to leave our children.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Emerald Bay, Catalina Island, where the marine science camp is held

Organizers hope for a big crowd at the event, with several top marine scientists offering fascinating presentations about current “hot” topics sure to capture the interest, touch the hearts and challenge the minds of attendees.

The presentations will be followed by Happy Hour and dinner, accompanied by music from Laguna Beach’s own Steve and Beth Woods.

Many of the songs heard in the after-dinner showing of the McGillivray Freeman IMAX movie “Humpback Whales” were composed and performed by Steve Woods.

A fifth grader from Top of the World will give a TED talk, and a Girl Scout troop has volunteered to help with hospitality.

In addition, the Ocean Institute is offering a 40 percent discount to attendees for a two and a half hour whale-watching trip, and the Pacific Marine Mammal Center will provide free tours of their facilities.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Cindy Hartman, an OAC volunteer from Laguna Beach, high fives Ivan Haris, a teacher from Washington Steam Magnet Academy in Pasadena

“Now is the time, like never before, to give back to this planet and her ocean that we love so much,” Campbell urges on the OAC website. “We have been working very hard at creating an event that will bring ocean-loving people together to make a change!

“From the Bluebelt Foundation to Mrs. Campbell’s fifth grade class at TOW, the environmental ocean non-profit organizations in California are impressive.

“Let this annual event at the Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach be a place where we all come together to learn and be inspired by each other and by some of the very best marine scientists in the world.”

Tickets for the event are available at www.oceanawarenesschallenge.org. The Ocean Awareness Challenge is fiscally sponsored by OneOC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The OAC’s mission is to educate and inspire youth and adults to be world changers in the challenge to heal and protect our oceans.