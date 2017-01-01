Lagunan David R. Morse’s new book offers a timely history of race and bias in the US

In his new book, Divided We Stand, Laguna Beach resident David R. Morse details how the “whiteness” of America came about, and how, in his reading of history, race issues and prejudice have become more widespread from time to time, beginning with the founding of Jamestown to the current administration of Donald Trump.

Submitted photo

Laguna Beach’s David R. Morse, historian and executive

Because Laguna Beach is so overwhelmingly white, the idea that we are capable of living in a post-racial society and are immune to the tensions that roil other parts of the country is easy to come by. However, last year’s incident, during which a watermelon was thrown at a black high school kid’s home, brought the issue of race and bias to the fore in our town.

The publisher, Paramount Books, says that Morse’s book explains how the pendulum has swung many times in the last 200 years, as Mexicans, Chinese, Italians, Irish, Jews, Eastern Europeans, and now Muslims have come to the U.S., fleeing violence or seeking economic opportunity.

The most well known of the struggles are of African Americans who came to this country not of their own free will, but as slaves.

Morse makes the point that the African American story is different than the stories of other people of color. Morse suggests that their early experiences as slaves, and then racial hatred, Jim Crow, and slurs about their character, work ethic, and intelligence colors their views of justice in the US, unlike immigrant groups who have often come willingly in hopes of a better life.

The book cites both primary and secondary sources to make the argument that people of color or ethnicities who are different from the country’s white Anglo founders have always been viewed with suspicion that they are taking jobs from whites, bringing crime, or overloading public services.

At the same time, these immigrant groups have contributed to economic growth and entrepreneurship and without them, the country’s economy would stagnate.

Afshin Matin-Asgari, a professor of Middle East History at California State University, Los Angeles, says, “Morse’s professional expertise, in multicultural marketing research, combined with his superb handling of scholarly literature make this book a readable and learned primer on the question of race in contemporary America.»

President and CEO of New American Dimensions, Morse hopes that his new book will help students of U.S. history, political science, ethnic studies, and labor relations understand the many complex layers of discrimination and racism throughout US history and foster an informed conversation as the nation continues to struggle with this divisive issue.

-This article is drawn in part from the publisher’s press release and in part from the editor’s in-depth reading of key chapters.