Local students show improvement in state testing: LBUSD ranks second in OC overall

Laguna Beach Unified School District ranked second in Orange County for overall percentage of students who met or exceeded state standards on the 2017 California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP), the results of which were released a couple of days ago by the California Department of Education (CDE).

Last spring, LBUSD students in grades 3 through 8 and 11 participated in the CAASPP, which includes the Smarter Balanced Summative Assessments for English language arts/literacy (ELA) and mathematics. These tests are based on California’s challenging academic standards, which include the ability to write clearly, think critically, and solve problems— skills needed to succeed in college and a 21st century career.

The percentage of LBUSD students who met or exceeded the ELA standards for grades 3, 5, 7, and 11 increased from 2016 to 2017, and grade 8 remained unchanged.

The percentage of students who met or exceeded the math standards for grades 3, 4, 6, 7, and 11 increased from 2016 to 2017.

Sixth grade math and seventh grade ELA score highest in the County

LBUSD average scores in sixth-grade math and seventh-grade ELA were the highest in the county and seventh-grade math increased by 11 percent since 2016. In addition, math and ELA scores for English learners and socioeconomically disadvantaged subgroups in LBUSD increased between 2016 and 2017, including a 7 percent increase in ELA among English learners.

“Our focus on continuous improvement as an organization is evidenced in our students scores as we continue to show growth in almost all areas and grade levels. Though this is just one indicator we use to report the success of our students and schools we are proud of the results,” said LBUSD Superintendent Dr. Jason Viloria.

“It helps recognize the hard work of our students and staff, as well as the continued effort of our families, staff and district leadership in supporting our students ongoing academic growth.”

The California Department of Education (CDE) provides a wide range of tools to help parents, teachers, and schools understand and use CAASPP results. These resources include an understanding student CAASPP scores website that provides parents and teachers with grade-by-grade, subject-by-subject information at all levels of achievement; detailed online guides for parents and teachers to use in analyzing results; and practice tests at every grade level in English and mathematics.

Complete district results are available on the CAASPP website. The Board of Education will receive an informational report regarding the CAASPP scores at its Oct 10 meeting.