No need to be afraid of clones, say pepper tree advocates

By BARBARA DIAMOND

When two-thirds of the City Hall pepper tree is lopped off next week, cut limbs will be shipped to UC Davis, hopefully to produce clones of the existing tree.

The City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to ship cuttings to Davis, as recommended by a sub-committee that included Mayor Toni Iseman and Councilman Steven Dicterow. The council also approved a staff recommendation to move the annual Hospitality Night Tree Lighting Ceremony to the Pepper Tree Parking Lot, as endorsed by the sub-committee.

“We walked it, went through the logistics and we liked it,” said Dicterow on Thursday. “The council authorized us to take action and that is the action we took.”

The move has the added benefit of keeping Forest Avenue past City Hall open to Third Street for vehicular traffic on Hospitality Night, the annual community welcome to the holiday season.

Purchase of a 17-foot pepper tree was put on hold as suggested by Iseman and Dicterow until the existing tree has been reduced in size to determine the best site to plant its replacement.

The smaller tree will cost $2,100, much less than the $53,500 cost of a 28-foot-tall replacement first considered by council. The $3,700 cost to reduce the size of the existing tree has not been reported changed.

Triage decisions are delayed

Removal of a Cork Pine, which has been diagnosed as ailing by two arborists, has been delayed, pending a decision on whether it should be replaced by the new pepper tree.

“This is the best solution on so many levels,” said Councilman Rob Zur Schmiede.

Public Work Director Shohreh Dupuis informed the council that UC Davis will charge the city less than $2,000 to clone the aging and ailing 36-foot-tall pepper tree, virtually a donation, she said.

“They will take tissue samples from cuttings and put them in agar under laboratory conditions,” said Dupuis on Thursday.

Cuttings have already been given to Lee Ward Growers, which will attempt to root them, at a cost of $1,000.

Cutting-edge methods worked in the past

Cuttings from the tree were successfully rooted in 2006 under the direction of now-retired Deputy Director of Public Works Vic Hillstead.

Hillstead, at that time city parks and building manager, reported that the cuttings had done “rather well.”

“We just transplanted them into 29-gallon boxes,” said Hillstead, “The rootlings will be used to replace the revered tree in the event it can’t be saved.”

The clones lived in the old city nursery above the Festival of Arts, but no one has been found to date that knows what happened to them when the nursery was closed.