PTA coffee at Madison Square & Garden Café will welcome new families to Laguna schools

Families that are new to the Laguna Beach Unified School District are invited to attend the PTA Coffee Talk “New Families Welcome Tea” on Wed, Oct. 4, from 8:30 -10 a.m. at Madison Square & Garden Café, located at 320 N Coast Hwy.

This is a chance for new parents to meet other families who are also new to the district. You will get to know a little bit more about your new schools and our charming town.

Longtime residents are welcome to join us to help welcome the new families. Complimentary light refreshments and coffee will be served.