The 2018 Patriots Day Parade committee has chosen “Waves of Freedom” as the theme of the March 3, 2018, parade.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Patriots Day Parade will be on March 3, 2018

“The public is invited to submit nominations for honorees for the 52nd parade, including Grand Marshal, Citizen, Artist and Athlete of the Year,” said a Patriots Day Parade committee spokesperson.

Nominations should be emailed to Sandi Werthe at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. before October 10, 2017.

If available, the biography of the nominee should also be included.