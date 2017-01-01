LAM announces 2018 Centennial plans: Mark your calendars to help celebrate Laguna’s 100 years of art

In the summer of 1918, a group of artists led by Anna Hills and Edgar Payne opened their first exhibition in a small board-and-batten pavilion near the Laguna Beach Hotel and formed the Laguna Beach Art Association (LBAA). Thus begins the story of Laguna Beach, the art colony, and the story of Laguna Art Museum.

(The Art Museum's storied 100 years, and how the history of the museum is, in so many ways, a history of Laguna itself.)

Art from the Start: The Art Museum is where it all began for Laguna

Beginning in January 2018, the museum will celebrate this milestone with a year-long series of special exhibitions, events, programs, and collaborations. Continuing the work the LBAA began, promoting the best of California art, offering art education and programs in music, dance, and film, and the visual arts, the museum invites Laguna Beach to honor the community’s shared history and look ahead to its future.

Centennial Celebration Events, 2018

Centennial Bash, January 27: To kick off the centennial celebrations, the Centennial Bash will bring hundreds of art lovers and enthusiasts together for the ultimate late night party with site-specific installations, live music, craft beer, and more.

Art Auction 2018: California Cool, February 10

Art Auction 2018 will include 100 museum-curated works by California artists. This lively affair will include both live and silent auctions, delicious cuisine, and creative cocktails.

Opening of Tony DeLap: A Retrospective, February 24

Accompanied by a fully-illustrated catalogue, this retrospective of Tony DeLap’s work will include approximately eighty paintings, sculptures, and drawings by Orange County’s foremost living artist.

Artist Tony DeLap’s Pyramid, 1984

Patriots Day Parade, March 3: The museum will join Laguna Beach’s 52nd annual Patriots Day Parade with a centennial-themed float.

Film Screening of Laguna Art Museum at 100, April 19: The museum will premiere a documentary film chronicling its history, from its founding as the Laguna Beach Art Association in 1918, its transformation to Laguna Art Museum, and continuing to today as the museum of California art.

Palette to Palate, June 8: This all-star edition will showcase the culinary talents of Executive Chef Craig Strong, exquisite wines, and the work of ten artists who have participated in Palette to Palate since its beginning in 2006.

Laguna Beach Art Association: The Founders, June 23: This special exhibition, accompanied by a fully-illustrated catalogue, will feature key works by the LBAA founders and document the critical role they played in the development of the city of Laguna Beach.

LBAA Birthday Party, August 25: To celebrate the birthday of the Laguna Beach Art Association, the museum will host a free day with family art activities, docent tours, and special giveaways. Come cut the birthday cake with us!

Centennial Ball, Saturday, September 29: This one-time exclusive event will celebrate Laguna Art Museum’s history in grand style with dinner, dancing, and world-class entertainment, to be held at the Festival of Arts Grounds in Laguna Beach.

Art & Nature, November 1-4: The museum’s annual Art & Nature program presents special exhibitions, a commissioned outdoor artwork, lectures, discussions, performances, and family activities on the theme of art’s engagement with the natural world.

Centennial Collaborations and Projects

A Pictorial History of Laguna Art Museum, January: This publication will include a journey through the museum’s first 100 years, including the LBAA, founders, and key moments in its history, with historic images and reproductions of key works of art.

Laguna Art Museum at 100, April: The documentary film by Dale Schierholt will chronicle the museum’s history, from its founding as the Laguna Beach Art Association in 1918, its transformation to the Laguna Art Museum, and continuing to today with its mission as the museum of California art.

John Wayne Airport Exhibition, April-September: In collaboration with the John Wayne Airport Arts Program, the museum will present an exhibition inside the airport illustrating the history of the museum and art in the community and the county.

Creative Design Collaborations: Local designers and artists, inspired by the museum’s 100-year history, will create limited-edition items and artworks available exclusively in the Museum Store.

Community Collaborations: The museum, with local organizations including the Pageant of the Masters and the Festival of Arts, Laguna Playhouse, Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, and others, will celebrate the legacy of the LBAA and the thriving creative community of Laguna Beach.

New Website: In time to celebrate the centennial year, and looking ahead to the future, Laguna Art Museum will present an engaging new website. Designed by Studio Misfits, the new site will reach audiences in communities beyond Laguna Beach, with a focus on presenting California art and engaging programs.

Laguna Art Museum is the museum of California art. Its mission is to collect, care for, and exhibit works of art that were created by California artists or represent the life and history of the state. The museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, on the corner of Coast Highway and Cliff Drive.

For more information, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.