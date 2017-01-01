Kitten MaGoo wants you furr-ever

Kitten MaGoo is just five and a half weeks old. This fine young feline is the lone, and lonely, survivor of an entire litter. He had just two hours to live, and was destined for euthanasia, when he was scooped up by foster mother Thais Askenasy.

The blue-eyed baby has been bottle-fed by the tireless Thais, and is now weaned, though he still loves his bottle. He won’t be ready for a loving home for a few weeks yet, but already he loves to cuddle and his tiny meows will warm your heart.

Submitted photo

Kitten MaGoo is such a little thing: he needs a loving home

MaGoo was brave enough to go to the Pet Parade. There he snuggled into various necks and slept most of the time, content to be among admirers who patted his head with just one finger (his head is that small).

MaGoo will love you with every cell of his little beating heart and he won’t take up much space. (He’s a quick study: he already knows how to use the litter box.)

Oh, and Thais also has four tiny black kittens “100 percent purr-babies” who are also hoping to provide laughter and love for the right family in the years to come.

Submitted photo

Is there a remote chance you could give tiny little Irma a loving home along with one or more of her three brothers and/or MaGoo? Kittens are great fun in pairs!

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you can find a place for MaGoo and/or the little black furballs in your home. They await your call.