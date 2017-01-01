City Manager’s Update

Downtown Specific Plan Update – Review Draft Amendments (Section III, Topics 10-11): The City of Laguna Beach and consultant MIG will continue their efforts on the Downtown Specific Plan (DSP) Update on Wed, Oct 4, during the Planning Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

The Planning Commission will review and discuss MIG’s recommended draft amendments to Section III: Issue Statements and Policies, Topic 10 (Civic Art District) and Topic 11 (Central Bluffs) of the existing DSP document.

A copy of the draft amendments is available to view on the City’s website: www.lagunabeachcity.net. For more information on the Downtown Specific Plan Update project please contact Wendy Jung, Senior Planner, at (949) 497-0321; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

City Hall Pepper Tree Reduction -Next week, the historic pepper tree at City Hall will be reduced to approximately 12 feet high. Street parking directly in front of City Hall will not be available during the trimming operations. Please use the Lumberyard Parking Lot or Parking Lot 11 for business at City Hall when parking spaces are not available in front of City Hall.

Wood from the tree will be made available through the end of November to artists, or any members of the public who wish to craft objects or to have a memento from the tree. For more information, or to request wood from the tree, please contact Senior Administrative Analyst, Robert Sedita at (949) 497-0740 or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Skyline Drive Road Work - From Oct 4 to 20, Skyline Drive will be closed to through traffic, between Manzanita Drive and Vista Lane, during working hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to accommodate construction of an underground sub-drain. The drain will improve the road surface conditions and is being installed in advance of the upcoming slurry seal resurfacing.

The road will remain open to residents within the work zone. For more information, please contact, Assistant City Engineer, Mark Trestik at (949) 497-0300 or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Emergency Permit For Fuel Modification - The Fire Department has received an Emergency Permit from the California Coastal Commission to perform fuel modification work in the area above Driftwood Drive and Ocean Vista Drive. The work is scheduled to begin on Monday, October 2.

No native vegetation will be removed and all the work will be performed by hand crews with a biologist on site to ensure the protection of sensitive habitat. For information on this project contact the Fire Department at (949) 497-0700.