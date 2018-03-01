Canyon study filed, but not shelved

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The City Council voted on Tuesday to accept and file a lengthy report from consulting firm studying zoning and development issues in Laguna Canyon.

A review of the 200-page study prepared by MIG, augmented by communications from the public, took up a goodly portion of the four hour and 57 minute council meeting.

Hearings on two other items had to be cancelled.

“The staff recommendation is not to let this [study] lie on a shelf,” said Greg Pfost, director of the community development department.

Council directed staff to prepare design guidelines to address new development in the study area, add the project to the community development department’s Special Projects Inventory and to update the Municipal Code and applicable Specific Plans, based on recommendations outlined in the study, estimated to be a two-to-four-year project.

Staff was also directed to prepare a timeline of the next steps to implement the study and return to the council by March 1, 2018.

The council initially wanted staff to report back within two months, but City Manager John Pietig said that was not possible due to so many other projects further along in the pipeline that will require council reviews and decisions.

MIG offers 60 recommendations

MIG made 60 recommendations in the study.

Key recommendations:

Expand Laguna Canyon Annexation Area Specific Plan boundary from the eastern limit of the Sara Thurston Park Specific Plan area to El Toro Road on both sides of Laguna Canyon Road

Permit a wider range of industrial uses in the M-1A zone, and adjust uses in M-1B to create a lower intensity buffer between M-1A and residential uses while still allowing resident-serving industrial uses

Ensure development standards are consistent with the city’s Artists Work/Live Ordinance and simplify development standards in both zones; establish a maximum density and design standards for the projects

Encourage planting in the median, the landscaped buffer and on private property along Laguna Canyon Road

Reduce visibility of unattractive uses such as utilities and parking or storage of vehicles and enhance the pedestrian environment, including a soft path on the west side of the road to be designed in conjunction with utility undergrounding

Modify the review and approval process for canyon development, including establishing neighborhood councils, and establish plans for uses along Laguna Canyon Road as well as for institutions such as Laguna College of Art and Design and Anneliese’s School.

No recommendation was made for a setback from Laguna Canyon Creek and none will be made until the creek’s status as a blue line stream is established, according to Pfost.

Density a major issue

Density was a major issue for the Canyon Affiliates of Neighborhood Defense Organization, a consortium of neighborhoods known as CANDO.

The possibility of 22 units per acre was anathema to many canyon residents and business owners.

“The idea that we wait to hear what an outside consultant (Art Space) might suggest as necessary for a future work/live developer to make a profit, rather than such density being set in accordance with community input and existing city documents, is deeply upsetting,” CANDO President Penny Milne informed the Planning Commission at a hearing in July.

Several other letters to the commission with the same complaint were included in the packet on the agenda item submitted to the council.

Canyon Foundation Director Hallie Jones publicly brought the issue to the council meeting, warning that high density would kill the canyon.

Pfost emphasized that the study was just that: a study. It only suggests modifications for consideration. Additional issues raised by staff and the community will be further analyzed during the code/plan amendment process as directed by the council.

The study is available on the city website: www.lagunabeachcity.net.