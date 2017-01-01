Dianne’s Creature Feature

The spiders among us: A web of myths

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

I’ve always wanted to say this and now I can, “I met Spiderman.” Well, to be honest, it was The Spider Man, Leonard Vincent, Professor Emeritus at Fullerton College, who I met. Lenny knows his spiders and he knows Laguna Beach. He’s lived here for 30 years.

Lenny earned a PhD in Entomology at UC Berkeley, where he began his teaching career in 1974, and eventually ended up as a professor at Fullerton College. He’s now semi-retired. In future editions, he will not only be debunking some common myths about spiders, but will educate us about the spiders in our midst.

Historically, no one will deny that spiders have gotten a bad rap. Seeing one usually elicits shrieks and the urge to squash it. And it’s difficult to avoid them. They have a large and varied population, there are currently 46,877 known species worldwide.

Spiders have been wrongly maligned

“Spiders have been wrongly maligned and are quite beneficial in helping control the insect population by eating silver fish and ants in the house and grasshoppers, flies, beetles, etc, outdoors, as well as providing food for birds,” Lenny emphasizes.

However, those who aren’t convinced may need further evidence. It’s not easy to change our perception of spiders as frightening eight-legged creatures. But Lenny believes education is the key to relieving our anxiety and preventing the widespread use of pesticides as an attempt to eradicate them from our living spaces.

When we think of venomous spiders, the black widow immediately comes to mind (there are five species of widows in the US). We have grown up with the idea that a bite from a black widow means certain death.

But Lenny assures me that although all spiders are venomous, none residing in Laguna Beach cause death. He further explains that, “An organism is venomous if it has a gland that contains a substance that is released through a duct (tiny tube) to an apparatus (in the case of spiders, their fangs) for injection.”

Photo by Lenny Vincent

Female Brown Widow Spider

Certainly, if one is bitten by a black widow, the potentially painful symptoms should be treated, but the bite normally isn’t fatal, unless one is very young or aged. Sudden death is a misconception. Lenny makes a startling comparison: In the US in 2016, there were approximately 64,000 deaths from drug overdoses, and 33,000 fatalities from car accidents, compared to the average of seven deaths from a spider bite per year.

“More people are killed by cows!” he says.

This Creature Feature will concentrate on the brown widow, which is mysteriously replacing the black widow here in Laguna and other parts of OC. Local naturalists report that their backyards, once havens for the black widows, now only support brown widows.

Brown widows have been traveling widely in recent decades

Although the brown widow is in the same genus as the black widow, Latrodectus, it is less toxic, and its bite results in minor symptoms, (pain upon fang penetration and mild redness at the bite site).

Evidently during the last 80 years, the brown widow has traveled extensively to reach California. As Lenny explains, “Brown widows were first documented in Florida in 1935, expanded to southeastern states in the late 1990s, and the first one was discovered in southern Cal in 2003. However, for another strange reason, they haven’t been found in New Mexico or Arizona.”

Now that they seem right at home here in Laguna, specifically, they make their silk retreats under the curled lip of potted plants, in the recessed handle of plastic trash bins, and under outdoor furniture and barbeques.

Photo by Lenny Vincent

Five Brown Widow egg sacs and one Black Widow egg sac

The appearance of the black and brown widow differs as well. Unlike the black widow, which has a shiny black body with a bright red hourglass on the abdomen, a female brown widow is colored in brown and tan geometric patterns and has an hourglass pattern, either yellowish-orange or reddish-orange. Another feature that confirms a brown widow identification is the egg sac, which is a roundish ball with protruding silk spikes, the black widow sac is smooth. The female creates a spider silk retreat for the sacs.

One might assume that the expansion of the brown widow’s territory could have something to do with the sheer number of spiderlings produced and the process by which they travel. “The brown widow is prolific and may have as many as 140 eggs per sac and many sacs,” Lenny says.

Complicated sex lives but plentiful progeny

After leaving the egg sac, to prevent being cannibalizedby their siblings, the spiderlings disperse by a behavior known as ballooning, which involves releasing strands of silk which are caught by updrafts of wind causing the spiderlings to become airborne. They can be carried for miles using this method.

However, given their complicated mating process, it’s a wonder the brown widow reproduces at all. Because the male and females are sexually dimorphic (the male is much smaller), an extensive and laborious process takes place.

The simple version is: during the courtship, the female advertises herself with pheromones. Prior to mating, the male spins a small sperm web on which he deposits a drop of sperm. The sperm are then sucked up through coiled, tube-like emboli into the bulbs of the male’s pedipalps (two appendages in front of a spider’s head), and then deposited into the female genital opening.

Photo by Lenny Vincent

Female Brown Widow on left, smaller male Brown Widow on right

Although not all widows kill their mates, if she is hungry, end of courtship, and end of story for the male.

It’s true, learning about the brown widow spider’s love life doesn’t make the average person more enamored and less fearful of one of the most abundant spiders here in Laguna. But any knowledge about what one perceives as a threat is helpful, and to some, endlessly fascinating.

As written in one of the many articles co-authored by Lenny, “Homeowners would benefit from knowing the hiding places of brown widows, and displaying care when placing their hands in nooks and crannies. This knowledge should reduce psychological trauma by lessening anxiety and paranoia about spider bites. One final benefit is that it could also result in reduced pesticide use if homeowners are more wary about where to actually find the spiders and not perform broadcast, pesticide applications around homes.”

Spraying versus crushing (if you must)

And this is another myth Lenny debunked, spraying doesn’t work well. “Spiders are somewhat resistant to the pesticides. If someone douses a spider, it will die, but with typical spraying, it won’t. Better to just remove or crush the non-native brown widow than spray it.”

Toxins harm the environment, but not the spiders. And none of us wants that. So, be careful when reaching into the places they tend to favor as homes, and if you see one and aren’t inclined to relocate it, just let it be.

For all you ever wanted to know about spiders, go to Lenny’s spider guide website, http://ocspiderguide.com/

Children are perfectly happy to sit next to spiders; it is only grown-ups who are frightened away. Craig Brown