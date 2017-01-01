Gen Silent movie raises awareness of bullying/ bias against LGBT seniors in some healthcare facilities

Susi Q is here to help with resources

By LYNETTE BRASFIELD

What would you do if you were old, disabled or ill – and the person feeding you put down the spoon and said that you were going to hell unless you changed your sexual preference?

This is the opening sentence in the description of the documentary, Gen Silent, the film that a rapt audience at Susi Q watched last Wednesday evening.

That is a shocking statement, and it was a shocking film, especially to those of us straight people who tend to blithely assume (at least for the most part) that our gay brethren and sisters are embraced in today’s society – and that the vast majority of health care workers don’t care one way or another about the sexual preferences of the aging seniors they serve.

The movie attracted a large crowd to Susi Q

Yes, that’s right, I went into the showing wondering why, as the advance notices of the film suggested, proudly “out” gay men and women would choose to go back in the closet as they aged. After all they’d struggled to achieve, and had achieved, why deny who they were in their later years?

How unperceptive, how blinkered of me. Now, after following the lives of the men and women portrayed in this movie, I understand better. Now I can imagine scenarios where certain health workers, doctors or nurses who have long nurtured hidden prejudice and resentment toward LGBT people, might delight in proclaiming their views to vulnerable patients.

Perhaps they’ve held their fire over the years for fear of society’s condemnation of their views that homosexuality is wrong. And now they can speak their minds with no repercussions. I don’t want to speculate about possible physical rebukes they may find in order also.

Maybe some of the health care workers are deeply religious and believe that they can save souls. Maybe they feel they are doing God’s work. (Heaven help them.)

Whatever their stated reason, the potential for this kind of harassment by health care workers is horrifying to contemplate. It’s one of those things that can quite easily take place behind closed doors. And it is happening.

“You feel that your very life may be in jeopardy”

“You feel that your very life may be in jeopardy in some of these nursing homes,” one of the LGBT seniors in the documentary says. “That you’ll be ignored and not cared for. You know they don’t want you there.”

Then there’s just your regular, run-of-the-mill, but still devastating prejudice, the sense that, as a gay caregiver, you are being watched with curiosity or discomfort by other patients and visitors as you show your love to your same-sex partner.

As one of the men in the documentary says, (I paraphrase) “I wanted to caress [my lover’s] hands with lotion in a loving way, holding his palms close to my heart – not simply rub in the lotion – the first nursing home we were in, I felt I couldn’t show my love in a physical way without people staring.”

Another aspect I hadn’t fully appreciated: the privacy that many LGBT people hold so very dear, especially transgendered people, fearful that the revelation of their genitals, contrasting with their outward appearance as a person of a different gender, might shock the doctor or nurse or cause discomfort.

Letters returned to sender marked “no such person” or “deceased”

It’s a sad fact, the film points out also, that members of the aging LGBT population are often childless and quite a few have suffered estrangement from their families, who may have been unwilling to accept them for who they are.

For me, one of the most shocking images in the film was the sight of envelopes – containing letters sent to family members by a transgendered woman in hopes of reconciling after her diagnosis of terminal cancer – being deliberately returned to sender (a very-much–alive woman) bearing the words “No such person” or “Deceased.”

Two of the panelists, Larry Ricci and Janet Kasman

And so it is that many elderly LGBT enter their autumnal years alone and unsupported – too proud to reach out for help – or simply too exhausted or sick to seek support.

Stu Maddux’s film is a revelation. I saw heads nodding, fingers wiping away tears, hands patting partners’ thighs.

After the showing, I spoke to Allen Cohen and Dan Anglin from Laguna Woods to get their impressions of the movie.

“We were married nine years ago during the brief window prior to Prop 8. We came out very late in life, had been married to women for many years, and have six children and seven grandchildren between us,” Dan said.

Here are some of the couple’s reflections:

“Our generation is less accepting and knowledgeable about the gay community than the younger generations and that often results in rejection and isolation. Many senior gays are consequently still in the closet and are frequently cut off from healthy emotional support and social acceptance, and that also impacts their physical and medical care, especially with end of life issues,” they said.

Allen Cohen and Dan Anglin

They also suggest that widespread sensitivity training should be a priority.

“California requires sexual harassment sensitivity training on a broad scale, but the presentation seemed to indicate that little, if any, sensitivity training is required anywhere for the LGBTQ community. This training would seem to be a high priority by the State for schools, government jobs, and especially hospitals and senior care facilities.”

(I contacted Allen and Dan a few days after the event. They told me they’d spoken with the former Mayor of Laguna Woods, Cynthia Conners, the day after the meeting and she was interested in organizing a sensitivity and information training workshop for Laguna Woods in cooperation with the various organizations represented at the presentation.

All at Susi Q who participated in this event should be proud to know that it is seeding further informative events of this kind.)

After the show, a panel of wise, kind, experienced experts spoke about the issues and offered a range of resources to put minds at ease.

The panel, moderated by Larissa Haiker of the Alzheimer’s Association, included Peg Corley, executive director of the LGBT Center, OC; Sarah Kasman, executive director of Shanti OC; Kim O’Dell, a Certified Senior Advisor who assists families in choosing the right care facility for their needs; and Larry Ricci, founder of Club Q, who also works with CareAssist Services, an in-home care company.

How do you find the right nursing home or assisted living facility?

“When calling around nursing homes, be anonymous and honest,” Kim O’Dell recommended. “Make sure you feel comfortable with the questions they’re asking and make sure they are asking about your needs. Better still, get a health care advocate to help you find the right assisted living or memory care facility for you or your partner.”

Larry Ricci, founder of Club Q, the county’s only club for gay seniors, also does PR and marketing for CareAssist Services, an in-home care company.

“Call us for help,” Ricci said simply.

Janet Kasman spoke about training programs that Shanti OC offers and gave some insights into the emotional challenges faced by HIV positive patients, who often find themselves subjected to overt discrimination, nothing subtle about it at all.

Cross-generational programs are being discussed

Several audience members asked about cross-generational programs and the panelists said that ideas about such matters were right now being discussed. Peg Corley said that mentorship programs are at the forefront of discussions at the LGBT Center in OC.

The panel offered reassurance about legal rights against harassment and discrimination in California and suggested resources of every kind, from the Council on Aging to the Susi Q itself.

Thank goodness for Susi Q, is all I can say. Thank goodness for its founders. Thank goodness for Jo Ann Ekblad, program/communications director and Nadya Babayi, executive director, the volunteers, and all who contribute to valuable programs such as these.

To find out more about the resources mentioned in this article, contact Susi Q at 949-464-6645 or visit www.thesusiq.org