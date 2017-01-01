Mother Nature’s seven-year itch coming up? CERT teams take part in emergency drill in preparation

Story and photos by CAMERON GILLESPIE

Saturday morning at The Ranch of Laguna Beach’s scenic outdoor property, some 80 plus CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) volunteers who had attended Laguna Beach’s CERT Training Classes in the past returned to refresh their skills.

Along with other recent CERT trainees, they exited shuttles to hear what the disaster scenario for the day would be.

Jordan Villwock, CERT’s Emergency Operations Coordinator, explained to the crowd that a 7.9 earthquake causing gas leaks and severe damage would be simulated. Groups of volunteers then convened at their assigned stations.

“Here at the CERT exercise, we have four different stations,” said Villwock. “The cribbing station, where they’re able to simulate trying to lift something like a bookcase off a person while making sure they do it correctly, [in order] not to hurt themselves or the person who might be trapped underneath.

Demonstrating how to lift heavy objects without injury to oneself

“We also have Medical Operations, which includes basic bandaging, splinting, communications (talking on different radio frequencies and different radio channels), Search and Rescue, utility shut off and the fire suppression,” he added.

When asked why she joined the CERT Volunteer Team, Barbara Leonard said that, “It’s not if there’s going to be an earthquake, it’s when there’s going to be an earthquake...and we need to be prepared for that. We’re in California.”

This is Barbara’s third CERT Class, having already attended Laguna Niguel’s and San Clemente’s CERT Training so far. Barbara joined CERT “so that I’ll be prepared to help myself, my family and my neighbors in case of any emergency.”

Over at the Fire Suppression station, The Ranch’s barn was turned into a simulated contained area that had debris scattered about, and after closing the barn doors to make it totally dark, CERT team leaders had to rely on their flashlights, giving specific commands to members of their team, and to those that might be trapped.

Volunteers Heather Sparkuhl, Rita DeForrest, and Barbara Leonard

Laguna Beach Fire Authority’s Captain E. Lether, who himself has been through various real life emergencies across the country, told the volunteers: “Make sure that this structure is good enough to go in, because the biggest concern is safety for you guys, alright? We do this all the time, and there’s definitely buildings that we say that we’re not going in.”

CERT Training Chief Mike Mitchell opened up the right side of a power box (not in operation, just for simulation), explaining that it is the only panel door one is to touch. Having a background in construction and electrical work, he cautioned everyone that if the wrong area on a power source is touched by someone, “You’ll be dead before you knew what happened.”

“We definitely have all the hazards here in Laguna Beach,” said Villwock, with wildfires and floods being the most frequent types. “2010 floods: huge damage. ‘97, ‘98 floods: huge damage. So we kind of relive this every seven years, so I think it drives this community to be prepared.”

According to Villwock, the ‘93 fire was the third most costly fire damage in U.S. history.

“I don’t want to wish that we have an earthquake or more fires or anything, but I’m so glad that you are where you are with the skills you have, ready to support our Police and Fire and make us all safer,” Laguna Beach’s Mayor Toni Iseman said to the assembled CERT members, fire and police personnel.

Simulated victim is approached

What does it take to be a knowledgeable CERT volunteer ready to run to your loved one’s aid, to your neighbor’s aid?

Graduation comes after 25 hours worth of training. According to Villwock, Laguna Beach has seen over 300 volunteers graduate from their program over a six-year span.

He went on to mention that whereas most cities have a hard time filling a class, Laguna Beach has 30-35 volunteers attend each time, adding that this is without putting in effort to find volunteers.

After the 2010 floods, the City Council’s subcommittee, the Disaster Preparedness Committee then spurred the Police Department to start a CERT program. Villwock then created this program the following year.

Long-time Laguna resident Villwock worked dispatch for the Police Department, and was then promoted to the Emergency Management position. He holds a Masters Degree in Emergency Management form Cal State Long Beach.