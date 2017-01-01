Print | Email

OC High School Beach Volleyball Championships yield clean sweep for LBHS on Sept 29,30

For the second time, Main Beach in Laguna was the site for The OC High School Beach Volleyball Championships, held this year on Sept 29 and 30. Competing with some of the best teams from high schools all over the county for the titles, LBHS took home 1st and 3rd place medals, completing a clean sweep.

This is also the second time the Breakers have taken home the 1st place medals.

Click on the photo for larger image

Submitted photo

l-r, 1st and 2nd place teams, Josh McManus, Cameron Garcia, Geste Bianchi, Ayrton Garcia

Ayrton Garcia and Geste Bianchi (LBHS) took home the 1st place medals, beating out Josh McManus and Cameron Garcia (LBHS) in dramatic fashion, winning the 3rd, and decisive, game 16-14 in the late afternoon sun.

Laguna Beach High School made it a clean sweep on the podium when Enzo Sadler and Sam Burgi won the 3rd place game over Erik Weisinger and Jack Colby from Los Alamitos HS.

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Alexis Amaradio, Cameron Gillepsie  Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.