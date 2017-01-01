OC High School Beach Volleyball Championships yield clean sweep for LBHS on Sept 29,30

For the second time, Main Beach in Laguna was the site for The OC High School Beach Volleyball Championships, held this year on Sept 29 and 30. Competing with some of the best teams from high schools all over the county for the titles, LBHS took home 1st and 3rd place medals, completing a clean sweep.

This is also the second time the Breakers have taken home the 1st place medals.

Click on the photo for larger image

Submitted photo

l-r, 1st and 2nd place teams, Josh McManus, Cameron Garcia, Geste Bianchi, Ayrton Garcia

Ayrton Garcia and Geste Bianchi (LBHS) took home the 1st place medals, beating out Josh McManus and Cameron Garcia (LBHS) in dramatic fashion, winning the 3rd, and decisive, game 16-14 in the late afternoon sun.

Laguna Beach High School made it a clean sweep on the podium when Enzo Sadler and Sam Burgi won the 3rd place game over Erik Weisinger and Jack Colby from Los Alamitos HS.