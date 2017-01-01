Rainbow Radio: Views of every hue from the LGBT community are aired weekly; hosted by Craig Cooley

Rainbow Radio, a new weekly KX 93.5 FM radio show hosted by Craig Cooley, who is also the manager of Main Street Bar & Cabaret, airs on Saturday mornings between 9 and 10 a.m. and is also available on podcast.

“As the POA and co-owner of Main Street Bar, my brother James and I couldn’t be happier for Craig and his new endeavor. Though [Craig] is still very Main Street I have only encouraged him to pursue this opportunity! I feel the new radio show will further support the LGBT community for all those that it reaches,” Wendy Nelson was quick to note about Craig’s new gig.



“There’s no other beach city with this strong connection to the arts, and so much of its character is a result of contributions from gay people in the arts, theatre, restaurants, architecture, everything, over decades in our thriving community,” Craig Cooley says.

“While Rainbow Radio wants to represent the history and tremendous and intrinsic contributions that the local LGBT community has contributed over the years to Laguna’s culture, it also, perhaps most importantly, wants to be a vibrant part of Laguna Beach’s future – to support, entertain, and inform the community.

“It is the hope that the program is a major ‘value added’ part and thriving proponent of what Laguna Beach has to offer as a home for many and a shining star on the Pacific Ocean for the year-round visitors to our fair city to enjoy as much as we do.”

The show’s first featured guest was Chris Tebbutt, member of the Laguna Beach LGBT Culture & Heritage Committee and the driving force behind the City’s proclamation of June as Gay Culture & Heritage Month.

“I was so honored and excited to be Craig’s first guest,” Tebbutt says. “It’s part of the wave of enthusiasm that is happening here in Laguna for the outward expression of love, diversity and inclusion in our town. To me, the “rainbow” represents all, not just the LGBT community. It includes all colors, and just what our beloved city of Laguna Beach embraces.”

Submitted photo

Chris Tebbutt being interviewed by Craig Cooley

During the show, Tebbutt recalled how he first met Craig, to ask if they could hold a Parents’ Night Out at Main Street Bar & Grill.

“We got to talking about ‘bringing the gay back in Laguna’ and, next thing you know, we are meeting with the Mayor talking about a Proclamation at City Hall,” Tebbutt says.

“We also discussed some of the work being done by the Laguna Beach LGBT Heritage & Culture Committee, including an art exhibit scheduled in City Hall for July-August 2018, of photographic portraits of LGBT residents who died of HIV or AIDS; participation in the Patriots Day Parade by the Laguna Beach LGBT Heritage & Culture Committee; and how to work with LBUSD to ensure schools have the resources implemented to welcome and respect our LGBT community.”

Founder of KX93.5, Tyler Russell, adds, “As Laguna’s only radio station, it’s important to us to be inclusive and representative of every person in town, and we’re thrilled at the opportunity to give a voice to this community, which is such an important part of Laguna’s history.”

Stu News asked Craig if he had ever hosted a radio show before.

“While I have hosted many events, moderated panels, and have a long list of public speaking, no, never specifically as a radio host/announcer,” Craig said. “Although as a young boy growing up, it was a dream that somehow got moved to the side, so you could say that I am realizing my childhood dream decades years later!”

He says the most challenging aspect of the job is getting the technical o operation of the equipment down, the music and program content lined up and ready to go – but he is learning fast...

“I absolutely love interviewing guests, I love to get their perspective on many things, career-wise and personal, get to the heart of what is going on locally and culturally; for me, the “human element” is the best part of the job,” Craig adds.

Ultimate goal: A global audience

“I want the program to become a strong and proud voice of the entire community that reaches global audience. One that provokes thought, informs, entertains, and brings a proud and inclusive community together. Beyond that, I would like it to be so successful that it garners widespread syndicated distribution. I may have to work really hard on that part!”

Last Saturday, the program hosted Tony Nunez, small business entrepreneur/dance teacher and a former national salsa finalist, and Chance McKee, director of annual giving for the AIDS Services Foundation.

Other programming for the weekly Rainbow Radio show will include a featured artist and the ever-fabulous Endora, who will stop by the station to offer her cheeky advice now and again.

Listen online at www.kx935.com or tune in to Laguna’s own KX 93.5 every Saturday morning from 9 10 a.m. to listen to Rainbow Radio. Visit

http://www.kx935.com/shows/rainbow-radio/ for more information or www.rainbow-radio.com