Come see what the buzz is about bees: Josie Goodenow speaks at Garden Club on Oct 13

On Fri, Oct 13, Josie Goodenow, California Garden Clubs Inc. and California Consultants Council Chairman, educates Laguna Beach Garden Club members on “All About Bees.” The meeting begins with a social get-together at 9:30 a.m., followed by the General Meeting at 10 a.m. The public is welcome, there is no charge for guests on a first visit.

Josie’s program will cover the differences between native bees (specifically the Blue Orchard Mason Bee) and the European honeybee, and how to increase the bee populations and improve the health of one’s yard.

Josie Goodenow has served as bee chairperson for the California Garden Clubs Inc. since 2014. In this capacity, she has provided programs on these fascinating pollinators throughout the state. There are many differences between the European honeybee and native bees, specifically the Blue Orchard Mason Bee. These gentle solitary bees can be raised in our backyard to increase the bee population and improve the health of neighborhood plants and trees.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Josie Goodenow, Bee Chairman, California Garden Clubs Inc.

When Josie retired in 2008, she joined the Garden Club, and became President in 2009, then District Director of Golden Foothills District in 2011. She accepted the Bee Chairman position with the CGCI and Pacific Region in 2014, and has given bee programs in several areas of the state.

The Laguna Beach Garden Club meets on the second Friday of every month, Sept through May at the Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave. Before or after the meeting, attendees may browse the outdoor “Garden Boutique” where donated garden-related items and plants can be purchased at “dirt-cheap” prices. Fantastic garden gloves only $7/pair. Parking: Free in the Laguna Canyon Rd lot (spaces 300-422) or $3 for all day in spaces 185-228.

For more information on the garden club: www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org