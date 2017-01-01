The Dirty Book Club – a novel – launches with dirty martinis at the Dirty Bird on Oct 10

On Tues, Oct 10 at 5:30 p.m., Laguna Beach Books will host the launch of Lisi Harrison’s new novel, The Dirty Book Club. The event will be held at The Sandpiper Bar (aka The Dirty Bird), which is across the street from the bookstore on Coast Highway.

A purchase of a ticket for the party entitles the guest to a copy of Lisi’s book, which is published by New York’s Simon & Schuster. There will be additional books for purchase at the Sandpiper as well. Tickets can be purchased online at lisiharrison.brownpapertickets.com.

Lisi Harrison is a #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Clique series.

Lynette’s brief review…

Despite its provocative title, Lisi’s book is utterly charming, practically devoid of swearwords, and almost innocent in its down-to-earth dirtiness, if that makes sense (you’d have to read the book to know what I mean.)

What shines from its page is the importance of female friendship, and, of course, the pleasure of sharing secrets revealed by the reading of a dirty book (and the enjoyment of sometimes acting on them).

The book will appeal to the chick-lit reader, yes, but women of every age, I can attest, are likely to feel empathy for the characters as they battle problems with the men in their lives and try to figure out what “being in love” demands of them – or doesn’t.

Author Lisi Harrison has a firm hold on plot and character development. Her writing style is easy and breezy but not lazy. She loves her metaphors – and many are terrific, for example: ”…cars sharked the narrow streets looking for parking…” Can’t you just see it?

Harrison also is a master (mistress?) of unexpected phrasing, reminding me of one of my favorite authors, Rachel Cusk: “She … needed somewhere to dry her tears, and the couch wasn’t Scotchguarded yet.” “She turned so quickly she generated a breeze that, any stronger, would have blown the family photos straight off the wall.”

That’s the kind of delicate hyperbole that brings a smile to my face.

Submitted photo

Lisi Harrison

So many books arrive with loud praise and high expectations. This book is well-reviewed, yes, but it crept into my ken without much fanfare, and delivered far more than I had expected. I love books that don’t pretend to be more than they are, and this one doesn’t. It’s just an easy-to-read, sweet book about friends who inherit a Dirty Book Club from a group of older women and learn a lot about life (and sex) in the process; it’s a book that provides pleasant escapist reading; it’s a book I can easily recommend for those times when the world is too much with us.

I’m looking forward to meeting Lisi on Oct 10.

Author Lisi Harrison: her mini-bio

Lisi Harrison worked at MTV Networks in New York City for twelve years. She left her position as senior director of development in 2003 to write The Clique series. That series has sold more than eight million copies and has been on the New York Times bestseller list for more than two hundred weeks, with ten titles hitting #1 and foreign rights sold in thirty-three countries. The Alphas was a #1 New York Times bestseller, and Monster High was an instant bestseller. Her latest YA series is Pretenders.

Lisi lives in Laguna Beach, and has been a proud member of her own dirty book club since 2007.