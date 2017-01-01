Fire danger at the ASL, burglaries and protests top the list of concerns at National Coffee with a Cop event

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On National Coffee with a Cop Day, residents took full advantage of the opportunity to exchange information and ideas with our police officers. Last Wednesday morning at 7:30 a.m., residents were already gathering at Moulin Bistro with specific questions for Capt Jeff Calvert, Capt Jason Kravetz, and Community Service Officer Natasha Hernandez.

Dodging the bright morning sun, Capt Kravetz manned his station from under a red umbrella, while Capt Calvert and Officer Hernandez chatted with passing groups of people, some walking dogs or pushing strollers, others who stopped to shake hands and voice concerns and ask questions.

Click on photo for larger image

Captain Kravetz (at rail), Chief Farinella, and Captain Calvert chat with residents

According to Capt Calvert, many of the topics discussed were those uppermost on the minds of community members: the protest (thanking the officers for keeping the peace, as well as concerns regarding how the community will proceed), the recently solved burglary case at The Cliffs, the pepper tree, residential and auto burglaries, and road safety.

One question, from Ron Russell, concerned the danger of smoking around the homeless shelter (because of its proximity to the foliage at the dog park). Capt Calvert assured him that Community Outreach Officers Jason Farris and Zach Martinez are addressing this situation.

Click on photo for larger image

(l-r) Lea Abel Stone (little Sterling), Officer Natasha Hernandez, Melissa Rohari (little Sam)

At around 9 a.m., Chief Laura Farinella arrived to meet and talk with the growing crowd. When asked about the department’s policy on the methods of sharing information, Chief Farinella said, “The event here today was announced on that website [Nextdoor]. We take advantage of any form of communication.”

And of course, these events are always announced in Stu News Laguna.

The gatherings are all about communication, and I learned that there is valuable tool that 8,000 of Laguna’s residents are already using; Nixle Public Safety Alerts, which allows the department to text safety alerts and advisories to residents. To register to receive these alerts, text your zip code to 888-777.

Click on photo for larger image

Lea Abel Stone with her son Sterling (local architect Gregg Abel’s grandson) talking to Chief Farinella, after she gave Sterling a badge shaped sticker

When complimented on the quality and quantity of the department’s services and workload, Chief Farinella responded, “We’re now full service and year-round. The workload used to drop off in the winter, but now it is all year.”

As many already know, Coffee with a Cop is a movement designed to help break down the barriers in communities between residents and officers. It is a simple plan: Officers invite residents to join them for a cup of coffee and a conversation. It has been spreading like wildfire ever since the first cup was poured, and today more than 2,000 law enforcement agencies throughout the US participate in this movement.

On this beautiful Laguna day, neighbors sipping coffee, snapping pictures, and chatting with each other and the police officers, the general atmosphere was one of a small town get together, informal, yet extremely informative. Based on Wednesday’s event, the strategy is working here in Laguna.

Thanks to Laurent Vrignaud, owner of Moulin, for allowing the use of his bistro for National Coffee with a Cop Day.