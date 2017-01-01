Print | Email

Stop bullying installation planned for Saturday

By BARBARA DIAMOND

An installation to honor victims of bullying will be installed Saturday on the Cobblestones of Main Beach,

The installation of 200 fiberglass figures with pictures of bullied victims is designed to make folks aware of the damage that can be inflicted with words, despite the old folk saying. 

“Each of the figures represents a dead victim of bullying, mostly suicides,” said Shadi Pourkashef, founder of Learn to Stop Bullying Inc. “Their stories will be located on the back of the figures.”

Bullying must be stopped and it starts with adult conduct that influences children, according to Pourkashef. 

“More than ever, our youth need our clear and simple guidance wrapped in kindness, respect, compassion, forgiveness, acceptance, empathy, non judgement and friendship to build a bully-free, safe and happy environment for them, their homes, schools and communities,” stated Pourkashef.

She has made appearances at school assemblies tailored for K-third graders, fourth and fifth graders, middle school, high school and college students.

The installation honoring the memory of the children who have lost their lives due bullying will be on the Cobblestones from 8 a.m. to sunset. A grand piano will be delivered to the Cobblestones, on which composer and conductor Pourkashef will perform Chopin’s Funeral March, every hour on the hour throughout the day. 

Councilman Steven Dicterow will speak at 1:30 p.m.

