Community Emergency Response Team exercise takes place at The Ranch for the first time

Story and photos by ALEXIS AMARADIO

On Sat, Sept 30, the first citywide CERT event took place within Laguna Beach at The Ranch, from 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. This drill, which included a range of safety and survival skills, was a refresher training exercise for existing members coming back to help further the newcomers knowledge. In total, there were 100 volunteers, some local, and others from neighboring cities such as Irvine, Aliso Viejo, Dana Point, Laguna niguel, and San Clemente.

The CERT group gets a pep talk from Jordan Villwock before they tackle their crisis

Jordan Villwock, the Emergency Operations Coordinator, is a big advocate of this event and the volunteers who sacrifice time out of their day weekly to help others out in case of an emergency.

“It gives people an idea of what to do in a situation they may have never been in before. Today’s activities range from putting out a fire out, to search and rescue, “ Jordan said. He went on to explain how informative this event was going to be for all involved.

After countless meetings and maps to put this event together, he was very pleased with the outcome. He was extremely excited that this event was taking place locally for the first time stating, “It’s a great day for CERT in Laguna Beach.”

Jordan Villwock the Emergency Operations Coordinator excited for the CERT team

Each participant came dressed in hard hats, goggles, flashlights, batteries, masks, and anything they felt they personally needed in the case of an emergency.

In groups of six with a team leader, they were ready to tackle anything thrown at them. The storyline of the day was that a 7.9 earthquake had shaken California, and they were to treat it as if it actually happened, and how they would handle the crisis with their skills.

There were stations set up from left to right to prepare for a crisis that could potentially happen: their goal was to help in any way their skills let them. These stations included what to do if something heavy falls on someone, search and rescue, how to medically attend to someone with a wound, how to put out a fire with a fire extinguisher, and so much more. It gave the volunteers a real life experience so if an earthquake were to ever happen in the future, they would be well prepared. Their time was limited to 35 minutes at each station, so they all had to work together to solve the problem as fast as they could, while still being safe.

CERT volunteers help someone out if something heavy fell on them

Alex Simmons, Director of CERT, explained why she became involved in these events saying, “I wanted to educate and be a part of the community and get as many people to get involved as possible.” When she moved here six years ago, she saw the ad for volunteers, and knew this was something she had to help out with.

She went on to say how impressed she was with the overall turnout of the event, and how willing to help each individual who came was. The theme of the day was teamwork, and everyone showed that by lending their hands to help one another.

Alex Simmons the Director of CERT, dressed and ready to go

The CERT team is ready for anything that comes their way, and are capable of working together in any condition. In a time of a crisis, it’s comforting to know that the Police and Fire department have teamed up with these individuals to help out in a time where they might not be able to reach a person if they’re hurt.

Mayor Toni Iseman was also in attendance, “I am so impressed and am so glad where they are, with the skills they have, to keep us safe,” she said.

By informing people what to do in a time of need, safety is becoming more achievable during a major crisis. A big thank you goes out to all CERT volunteers, each individual that made this event possible, and the Police and Fire department.