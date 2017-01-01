LBCWD presents the 8th annual SmartScape Expo on Sat Oct 14 at 8: Enjoy free landscape consultations

The Laguna Beach County Water District wants to help your landscape bounce back from the drought and is inviting all to participate in its Eighth Annual SmartScape Expo on Sat, Oct 14 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the District’s headquarters, 306 Third Street.

At this free, family, fun event, attendees can take advantage of free landscape consultations, meet with local landscape and irrigation professionals, purchase California-friendly plants, and learn about available rebates on water efficient devices. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in planting workshops, kids activities, receive free compost, and much more.

LBCWD walks the talk when it comes to waterwise gardens

“We’ve just come out of a five-year drought, but droughts are cyclical and the next one could be right around the corner,” says Renae Hinchey, General Manager for the Laguna Beach County Water District. “SmartScape is a great opportunity to meet face-to-face with local experts who can help your landscape bounce back from the drought and get it better prepared for the next one.”

For the first time, the District is also offering a Spray-to-Drip Workshop, hosted by Rain Bird. The $35 course will be held at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at SmartScape. Eligible customers of the Laguna Beach County Water District and South Coast Water District will receive a free Spray-to-Drip Retrofit Kit ($199 value). This all-in-one kit is designed to help you easily convert your planter beds from spray to drip irrigation and reduce your water use by up to 80 percent.

There’s still time to reserve a seat, call (949) 494-1041.

SmartScape Expo is supported by many partners

The 2017 SmartScape Expo is supported by LBCWD partners: Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, South Coast Water District, and OC Succulents & California Greenhouses. Event sponsors include: Ganahl Lumber, Honey Girl Grows, Imperial Sprinkler Supply, Kellogg Garden Products, Native West, Rain Bird, Soil Retention, The Toro Company, and Waste Management.

Community organizations represented at SmartScape include: Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach, City of Laguna Beach Water Quality Department, Laguna Beach Garden Club, Laguna Beach School Gardens, Laguna Canyon Foundation, Municipal Water District of Orange County, Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District, Saddleback College, UCCE Orange County Master Gardeners, and Wyland Foundation.

For more information on the SmartScape Expo, visit www.lbcwd.org/smartscape.

Laguna Beach County Water District provides water service to 19,000 residents within an 8.5 square mile area of Laguna Beach. The District’s mission is to furnish a high quality, reliable water supply in a financially responsible manner, while promoting water-use efficiency.