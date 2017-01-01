Print | Email

Laguna Beach Republicans announce monthly meeting Oct 12 

The Laguna Beach Republicans, otherwise know as the LBGOP, will hold their monthly meeting on Thu Oct 12, at Mozambique located at 1740 S Coast Hwy. The Social hour will be at 5 p.m, followed by the meeting at 6 p.m. that will end promptly at 7:15 p.m.

Emil Monda, President of the LBGOP, invites all Republicans, Independents and Libertarians to attend the meeting. “We will discuss the attempts to repeal Prop 14 (Top two primary), signature gathering for John Cox’s Neighborhood Legislative Initiative and review the Measure LL “Oversight Committee” and its true powers.” according to Monda.

Those interested to attend, RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. as space is limited.

